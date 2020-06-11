The Town of Dagsboro is taking one of its first steps to return to normalcy by conducting their first monthly meeting in several months, after the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the previous few.
On Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m., the Dagsboro Town Council will conduct their first monthly order-of-business meeting virtually, via teleconference, to discuss items that have come up over the past couple months. One of those items of business will be the review of the annual assessment of property values within town limits.
The 2020-2021 Annual Assessment list has been posted inside Town Hall, as well as online on the Town’s website. The list contains the amount of taxes each property in the town has been assessed.
All properties that are deemed taxable but whose owners wish to appeal the annual property assessment will need to complete a Tax Assessment Appeals Form, which can also be found on the Town’s website or can be picked up at town hall.
Any property owner wishing to appeal will need to hurry, though, because the deadline to submit your appeal to the Town is Friday, June 12, by 4:30 p.m., with no exceptions. Once the form is received by the Town administration, the person or persons appealing the assessed value will be required to call and express their appeal during the Town Council’s virtual meeting on Monday, June 15.
The Town of Dagsboro will be sending out the tax bills on Wednesday, July 1, and will be due by Wednesday, Sept. 30. All payments made by Aug. 15 will be given a 3 percent discount. However, there will be a penalty rate of 1 percent that will be applied to the taxes that are not paid beginning Thursday, Oct 1.
In the event property owners do not receive their tax bill, they are being asked to contact Town Hall at (302) 732-3777, or stop by the office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Payments can be submitted online through the Town’s website, or dropped off at Town Hall at 33134 Main Street, Dagsboro, or mailed to P.O. Box 420, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Property owners should make sure that their check notes that it is for your property taxes, as well as that it contains the address of the property for which they are paying the taxes.
Water bills are the only utility bills that are due to the Town. They are mailed out monthly, and usually right around the end of the month. Water customers are asked to contact Town Hall if they have yet to receive a water bill, because there are reports of some issues with the mail at the annex.
During the social distancing of COVID-19, Dagsboro office staff have now created a way to have a water bill sent via email. Anyone who would like their water bill emailed is being asked to send a request to dagsborotownclerk@mediacombb.net.
As with property taxes, water bill payments can also be made online via the Town’s website with a credit card. Customers are asked to make sure that their online payment clearly identifies their water account number. If they are unaware of their water account number, they should make sure to specify the address for the property for which they are paying the water bill.
Checks can be mailed, or they can be dropped off in the box at the police station. Customers can also swing by Town Hall to pay by cash or check, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone needing to make any changes to their water account, such as for a new tenant, new billing address, etc., is being asked to go online and complete the change request form online, or call Town Hall office with the information.