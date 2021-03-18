In a brief Dagsboro Town Council meeting on Monday, March 15, members once again met virtually to discuss a few minor issues.
Councilman William Chandler III brought up the fact that there are several ditches in the town that are in the Town’s purview, which means that the Town is responsible for the cleaning out and maintaining them so that there can be clear water flow in the event of major rain events. The ditches need to be cleaned out to prevent flooding issues in the town.
“There are certain ditches in the Town of Dagsboro that are tax ditches,” Chandler explained. “We have a map, or we are going to have a map, that will designate those, and there are certain rules and regulations about them. When people want to build near a tax ditch, one of the rules is how close they are allowed to come to those.
“There are other ditches in the town that the tax-ditch association has no responsibility for, and therefore they fall within our jurisdiction. The one that comes easiest in mind to me is the one that runs behind the Clayton Theatre and Bodie’s Market,” he said. “That is not a tax ditch, but it does serve a drainage purpose.
“My limited point for this evening was just to make sure the council members were all aware of the fact that there are some ditches that the Town itself is responsible for,” he explained, “and the one I just mentioned for example is one that I think is a prime candidate for some clean-out action, because a lot of little trees that have grown up in it and debris collects there. It impedes the flow of water, so when we have major rain events, we have potential flooding issues caused by that.”
Chandler noted that he only wanted to make council members aware of the issue and knew that there would be no discussion of it that evening, as it would need to be added to the official agenda for a meeting. He added that he thought that identifying those ditches is something that should be considered in the near future, and that the Town should consider who they could hire to handle that project.
Also at the March 15 meeting:
- The council held a brief discussion about the Artesian Water connect agreement, which was presented to the council members.
- The council also looked over the new, revised renderings that were presented for the new town hall and police station, which is slated to be built next to the current location. Town Administrator Cynthia Brought told the council that the next step is for the Town to apply for bonds from the State through state Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Rich Collins.