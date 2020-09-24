The Dagsboro Town Council on Monday, Sept. 21, gave its approval to preliminary site plans for Snead Property’s proposal for Vines Creek retail space consisting of what was described as an “upscale” wine-and-spirits store. The town’s Planning & Zoning Commission had earlier given its approval to the plans.
However, the council approval of the preliminary plans presented by Clay Snead was not unanimous, nor without some strong hesitation from Councilman William Chandler IV. With Councilman Norwood Truitt absent due to a work commitment, the council’s vote was 3-1 to approve the preliminary plans, with Chandler voting in opposition.
“In our last meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed the preliminary site plans for the Vines Creek retail store liquor store, and we voted to recommend approval of the plans, with the parking being in the front of the building for security and lighting reasons,” said Commissioner Brad Connor. “Mr. Snead has had an initial talk with DelDOT in regard to the entrance and the exit, and it would be off Vines Creek Road.
“Planning & Zoning Commissioners have concerns regarding traffic, and access to and from this location, but it is zoned Town Center, and this building would be an acceptable use,” Connor noted.
While Mayor Brian Baull, Councilwoman Theresa Ulrich and Councilman Pat Miller all voted to approve the preliminary plans — though not without some concerns with the potential traffic safety issues — Chandler was adamantly against the new business going into that location.
“I understood our zoning requirements or code requirements to require that a parking lot be to the rear of the building and the building be fronting the road with parking to the rear, or perhaps to the side,” Chandler said. “And from the drawing, it looks like it’s inverted — that the building is actually going to be to the rear of the property, and the parking lot in the front. Am I mistaken about that?”
“No, you are correct,” Gulbronson confirmed. “In the Town Center District, the code requires the building to be placed close to the road, with parking on the side or in the rear, unless the planning commission finds a good reason for the building to be placed toward the rear. We discussed this for probably — it was probably one of the longer planning commission meetings we’ve had — I think we discussed the placement of the building for 45 minutes.
“Planning commission members felt that they didn’t think it would be a safe situation for the parking lot to be behind the building, and that’s the reason they advocated for the building to be placed toward the rear, with the parking in the front.”
“I understand that conclusion, but what I’m asking for is what’s the premise for the conclusion?” Chandler responded. “Why is it safer in the front? What do you mean ‘safer’? Safer in what sense?”
“The Planning Commission felt that there would be a good possibility of loitering in the parking lot if it was behind the building where it is not highly visible,” Gulbronson replied.
Chandler voiced concern that there could be a precedent set if the council agreed to approve the plans with the building in the rear, versus what would be normally permissible according to the code. He went on to express his concerns about the traffic getting in and out, as well as having that type of business in proximity to a historical church, as well as the cemetery.
Chandler said he felt the business would be better suited to being out on Route 113, rather than in town and, ultimately, those factors are what led to his vote against the preliminary plans proposal.
Also at the Sept. 21 council meeting:
• Representatives from Artesian confirmed that they had settled on the purchase of the old firehouse building, and they have begun groundwork construction on their new facility in town. They will be joining town officials — Town Administrator Cynthia Brought, Gulbronson and Chandler — in meeting with Millsboro officials to discuss some issues regarding the current contract under which Dagsboro receives water service from Millsboro.
The council tabled a potential vote on the proposed interconnections between Dagsboro and Frankford water systems — both now owned or soon to be owned by Artesian — until the discussions with Millsboro are completed.
• The Dagsboro Police Department announced that it had been awarded a $9,000 COVID-19 grant. The department also received some funds back from a drug case earlier in the year, to the tune of $3,300.