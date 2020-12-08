Contractors for a Cause recently announced the non-profit organization’s 2021 officers.
Returning as president is Jake Booth, who is a managing partner of Capstone Homes LLC. President-elect is Chuck Coleman, owner of Sea Light Design-Build. Vice-president is Brian Hinds, strategic manager at Garth Enterprises. Secretary Sharon Moore is a territory manager for Azek Building Products. Returning as treasurer and board member is Nick Kypreos, financial director at Axion Financial.
Continuing their board work are Mike Cummings, owner of Miken Builders; Mark Hardt, partner at Miranda, Hardt & O’Leary; James Kyger, owner of All States Construction; Andy Lyons, GMB Engineering; Garth Troescher, owner of Garth Enterprises; and Ted Stephens, owner of Morning Star Construction.
Contractors for a Cause is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization of local contractors that strive to give back to the community that supports them. The CFAC Delaware Chapter is based in Sussex County, in the Bethany Beach/Ocean View area, while the CFAC Maryland Chapter is based in Worcester County in the Ocean City area.
CFAC holds annual events to help local organizations and individuals through the Helping Hands and Good Neighbor programs; it also provides scholarships to young adults from local schools. For more information or to support CFAC, go to www.contractorsforacause.org.