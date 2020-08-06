Village Volunteers will expand its services to serve the needs of seniors in Bethany Beach, Millville and Ocean View, working alongside community leaders in the region to support the new South Coastal Village Volunteers.
In a collaboration agreement signed by both groups on July 29 in Lewes, the Village Volunteers will provide training for volunteers and administrative support for the new South Coastal organization, including use of its non-profit status for fundraising.
As is the Village Volunteers’ mission, the South Coastal group will offer its members transportation to appointments and shopping, home visits, check-in by telephone and technology support. They will also run errands and perform small household tasks, all services enabling them to live independently for as long as possible.
“We’ve worked hard and it’s been a long time coming,” said Ron Kerchner, chair of the South Coastal organization’s steering committee. “It’s been a wonderful collaboration with Village Volunteers.”
Watching the ceremony on Zoom from her home was Jackie Finer, whose vision of dedicated volunteers enabling older adults to enjoy life independently as long as possible sparked the creation of Delaware’s first village in Lewes six years ago. “It’s a wonderful dream come true,” she exclaimed.
Also watching on Zoom were state officials from the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities, as well as board members and committee members from both village organizations.
In a warm welcome, Bennett Connelly, president of Village Volunteers, praised the new relationship with South Coastal Village Volunteers. “With the increasing number of seniors in Sussex, this partnership will allow us to expand our resources to meet the growing needs,” he said.
Village Volunteers executive director Jackie Sullivan, who shepherded the process through months of negotiation and planning, praised the working group as a team of equals. “The commitment and drive of the South Coastal Village Volunteers has been amazing. They are truly a talented group of people, bringing experience in managing non-profits, fundraising, volunteering in communities, serving in political office, or as educators and more,” she said.
Becoming an extension of the Village Volunteers allows the South Coastal Village to become operational more quickly, bringing much-needed services to the community, and it eliminates the need to gain approval for its own IRS approved 501(c)(3) status and Tax ID Number (EIN).
Sullivan said funding organizations, such as Delaware Community Foundation and Longwood Foundation, openly support this type of collaboration, as it provides economies of scale in terms of both financial outlay and the elimination of redundancies of infrastructure and administration.
Members of the South Coastal Village Volunteers will have two members on the Village Volunteers’ board of directors and representation on its communications, finance, development and membership/volunteering committees.
Those who signed the agreement from Village Volunteers were president Bennett Connelly, co-founder Carol Wzorek and executive director Jackie Sullivan. Signing on behalf of South Coastal Village Volunteers were three members of the 10-person steering committee: Ron Kerchner and Christine Powers of Bethany Beach and Lois Pastore of Ocean View.