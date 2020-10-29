Comcast announces expansion to Bethany, South Bethany
Residents hope the grass will be greener
By Laura Walter
Staff Reporter
The Towns of Bethany Beach and South Bethany have announced that Comcast will be offering internet and cable TV services in those municipalities within the next 12 to 18 months. In a joint announcement on Oct. 23, the towns’ mayors confirmed that the company will begin rolling out residential service, subject to receiving all necessary permits and approvals.
Several local towns have been renewing their cable TV franchise agreements this year with Mediacom — currently the only provider. Internet service is not subject to franchise agreements. But disappointment with one company always gets customers looking in another direction.
So Comcast’s delivery of cable and internet to Sea Colony had many neighbors asking, “When are we next?” They also now provide internet to the Bethany Beach commercial district.
“We are very excited to bring South Bethany residents an option with cable television, high-speed internet and voice services, and we’ve worked hard over the last year securing our relationship with Comcast,” stated South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton.
“Years of commitment and perseverance to provide our citizens with more choices and modern telecommunications services have finally paid off,” said Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman, also thanking Comcast representatives.
Town solicitors in both towns have reviewed Comcast’s proposed franchise agreements. Those contracts will be presented to the South Bethany and Bethany Beach town councils for consideration and approval at future meetings.
In addition to Gigabit internet service, Comcast features Xfinity xFi, a digital dashboard enabling customers to control their connected devices. Residents will also have access to all Xfinity services, including Xfinity X1 video platform, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Voice and Xfinity Mobile.
Businesses will be able to select from the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second.
The announcement immediately led to Millville and Ocean View residents wondering when it would be their turn, with a Route 26 westward expansion.
During the past year, town managers from South Bethany, Millville, Ocean View and Bethany Beach have been meeting with Comcast representatives to “encourage their coming to our area to offer residential cable and internet,” Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck said in September. “The idea was to combine our numbers to, hopefully, get their attention. As for now, we are on their radar, but no definitive decisions have been made,” Houck said.
“As you can imagine, their decisions to provide service are economically-driven and based on the cost to build and the number of customers to be gained. For that reason, the Towns have shared details related to the number of residential units that span out from Route 26 where they are adding commercial internet. We have shared information on existing homes, as well as projects on the books, projects to be built,” Houck said.
But Comcast isn’t there yet, and both towns continue their individual cable franchise renewal negotiations with Mediacom, with both expected to be finalized in the near future.
South Bethany has been meeting with Mediacom representatives for the past several months, even hosting townwide opinion surveys in an effort to compel Mediacom to improve cable and internet service, equipment and infrastructure.
Mediacom is currently the only cable company offering services in various municipalities. Other companies could come in and try their luck, but the laying of infrastructure is usually cost-prohibitive.
In renewing their own Mediacom franchise agreement, Ocean View recently announced that it will take advantage of a provision of their contract that requires the cable company to provide a government access channel. Ocean View officials expect to broadcast public meetings and other information on the channel.