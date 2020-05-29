Coastal Point staff once again received top awards this year in contests recognizing excellence in news media held by the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. (MDDC) Press Association. The Coastal Point staff took three Best of Show awards across publications of all sizes, as well as 14 division awards for their work in 2019.
This year’s contest included nearly 1,900 entries from 52 member publications in eight divisions, among 85 categories. The entries were judged by news media professionals at the Iowa Press Association, with the awards announced via video on May 11-15, 2020
The Coastal Point’s Kerin Magill took first place in the division in the Business Reporting category for her story “It takes a village,” a feature on Fenwick Hardware as the young owner of the local business found his footing after the loss of his family members. Magill’s story went on to take Best of Show honors in the Business Reporting category for the 2019 MDDC awards.
The Best of Show competitions pit first-place-winning entries in each publication division, based on size, against each other for the top entry in each category, regardless of each publication’s size. Publications including the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun compete for Best of Show against smaller, local weekly newspapers such as the Coastal Point. Magill came out on top among business reporters from all MDDC member publications this year.
Judges said of the award-winning piece, “Just a great people story that shows the writer’s commitment to the story through the time spent with the business’ staff. It flowed well, and was an easy read,” and “Great business feature on a unique situation. Well-written and interesting.” The competition was strong, the judges said, calling it, “A top-notch group of stories, showcasing the interviewing, research and writing skills of a talented group of reporters. Choosing just the top two was a challenge.”
“This was such a cool story,” said Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann. “And it came to Kerin from Jane Meleady, our advertising rep who works with Fenwick Hardware. It was a team effort to get on this one, and Kerin did a masterful job telling the story.”
“It was an honor to tell the story of Sebastian Munro and the staff of Fenwick Hardware,” Magill said. “Their story was one of love and loss, and how a community comes together in tough times.
“I will never forget sitting with the Fenwick Hardware staff as they talked about the loss of both Tim Munro Sr. and Tim Munro Jr. in a year’s time. Nor will I forget Sebastian’s grin as he sat at the big desk on the second floor of the store, or talking with manager Steve Lehukey about honoring the store’s past while embracing its future.”
Also receiving a Best of Show award was Staff Reporter Susan Canfora, as Coastal Point swept the Local Column: Feature or Humor category for its division, based on publication size. The category includes advice, humor or feature-type columns. Canfora took first place in the division for her column “Remembering Mum,” which was then named Best of Show.
Judges said of the piece, “This editorial rose to the top for its detail. I could picture myself sitting in this same position with my Mum a few years ago, and this allowed me to reminisce about the great times I had with my own mother. Great job with the detail,” and “A well-written personal reflection that brought a story that surely resonated with many readers.” It was Canfora’s first year of eligibility with the Coastal Point. She is a multiple award-winner from past publications in her 40-year journalism career.
“Like most journalists, I savor what other writers have to say about our craft,” Canfora said. “There are two quotes that make me laugh, the first attributed to American newspaper editor Horace Greeley, who said, ‘Journalism will kill you, but it will keep you alive while you’re at it.’
Author Warren Ellis, who wrote best-selling books, succinctly described some days in this business with the words, ‘You’re miserable, edgy and tired. You’re in the perfect mood for journalism.’ It sure feels that way when you’re still writing 12 hours after pouring that first cup of coffee at 7 a.m.
“Both quotes have applied to my long career, but neither did when I wrote a column about my mother, published in Coastal Point on Sept. 19, 2019, the 10th anniversary of her death. It was with a joy of being able to recognize her — for her integrity, wisdom and perseverance in life. Even a hardhearted journalist sheds a tear now and then, and I did as memories of her smile, her perfectly chiseled hands, her soft voice, surrounded me until, ever so briefly, she was with me again.
“When the column won first place and took Best of Show in the 2019 MDDC contest, it was the perfect way to honor my mother. My gratitude to MDDC judges, Coastal Point staff and our loyal readers, all who I hold dear.”
“It was straight from the heart, and readers can sense that,” said McCann of Canfora’s column. “It was a beautiful story that resonates with so many.”
McCann himself took second place for his column “I have met my match in the interview game,” of which judges said, “Funny anecdotal interactions with your daughter brought me back to my years as a father of four.”
“It’s really cool to be recognized by the MDDC — an organization that does so much to help newspapers throughout the region. I’m just thankful to still be banging away at a keyboard,” McCann said.
Also a multiple award winner in past years, McCann took second place in the division in the Local Column: Critical Thinking category this year, for his column “Traffic is here to stay, but we can plan better.”
“I think we all can appreciate growth in a community as a double-edged sword,” the judge wrote, “Great job presenting both sides in an interesting way.”
Publisher Susan Lyons said of McCann, “Darin and I have worked together for 20 years, but both of us have been in the business a lot longer than that. It is an honor to work with a partner that still has the drive and dedication to create award-winning work and expecting the same from his editorial team.”
Coastal Point Graphic Designer Matt Metz was awarded a Best of Show award for his small-print ad for a New Business (non-retail), for “Fenwick Pet Stop — Good Grooming.”
Division-level judges called the ad “Simple, funny and stinkin’ cute,” while Best of Show judges said, “The dog in the bathtub caught my eye right away and made me chuckle, which is a good response for an ad! Good bold header. Easy to read font throughout the ad. I liked how the coupon was incorporated inside the bathtub because coupons can be hard to make look right.”
Metz also won two division-level second-place awards, in Restaurant/Entertainment Large-Print ad for his ad for the Freeman Stage, and in Restaurant/Entertainment Small-Print ad for the Crabalina fundraising event.
Also winning first place in the Coastal Point’s publication category, for Self-Promotion Advertising, was Metz’s “Delaware Seaside Bride — Your Wedding Starts Here” ad design, of which judges said, “Great use of graphics to catch that specific group.” He also received a first-place award in the category for Community Service Program, for his program for the “Crabalina” fundraiser, which judges praised for its simplicity.
“Matt really shined this year,” Coastal Point Publisher Susan Lyons said. “In a relatively short amount of time, he has come such a long way, and he is showcasing his talent and ability now. It’s a testament to his hard work.”
“In the end, it’s about the work and not the award, but those awards sure do look good on my résumé,” Metz said lightheartedly.
A second-place award was presented to the Coastal Point staff in the area of Advertising-driven Special Section, in-paper product, for its “At Your Service” spring advertising directory.
Judges said, “I liked the simplicity of this special section. I always appreciate having something simple like this to throw in a bag and have with me just in case.”
The Coastal Point’s “Homeplate” sports publication on the Senior League Softball World Series, held in Roxana each summer (though it has been canceled for 2020), also won a second-place award in the area of News-driven Special Section.
“Good game reporting, nice photos and a fun way to package coverage of an interesting event,” judges said of the 2019 edition of “Homeplate.”
And the Coastal Point staff also took a second-place award for their “Historic Coastal Towns Cottage & Walking Tour” booklet, created for last year’s Coastal Towns Tour, in the category of Custom Publication. “The advertising with this section was done right,” judges said. “The way it was laid out with several ads in between the editorial on the houses made it easy to find the ads and made me want to look at each ad individually, which I thought were all done well also.”
Coastal Point also garnered a second-place award in the Coastal Point’s division, for News-driven Informational Graphic, with the award going to Metz and Coastal Point Staff Reporter Laura Walter, for “What goes into your school taxes,” an info-graphic depicting how school taxes paid by local taxpayers are distributed between expense areas such as capital improvements and ongoing “current” expenses.
The graphic was designed to help readers understand the breakdown of existing school tax funding in the Indian River School District and the funding proposed in the 2019 school funding referendum, which was eventually passed, but only for a portion of the capital improvements requested. Those funds will help build a new Sussex Central High School to accommodate growth in the student body there and elsewhere in the district.
“A good graphic can tell a story, and this one did just that. Laura and Matt worked together to help give our readers a clear picture of the situation,” McCann said.
“School funding is surprisingly complex!” Walter said. “I wanted readers to visualize the different parts of their property tax rate, plus the impacts of an upcoming referendum. Matt Metz did a great job putting that vision on the page.”
Finally, the Coastal Point staff was awarded first place in its publication category for Delaware Seaside Bride magazine, in the area of Advertising-driven Special Publication, standalone (any special section that is published and distributed as a standalone product at least once a year).
The magazine is published each summer to help couples plan a Coastal Delaware wedding, featuring information on venues, style trends, vendors, and all aspects of planning a wedding in the area. There’s also a Delaware Seaside Bride website to keep the planning going throughout the year.
Judges praised the publication, saying, “Nice cohesive layout and design. Beautiful photos and use of color palette — consistent throughout. Flattering choice of fonts, keeping the overall vibe classy. This is an informative, fun and interesting publication.”
“I was proud that many of these projects were a team effort, especially the bridal magazine, the softball publication and the advertising sections,” said Walter. “Everybody in this office contributes to put good information on the page.”
“I’m incredibly proud of the staff,” Lyons said. “We’ve always tried to hire the best in the field and let them do their jobs, and they’ve once again shown how talented they are.”
The MDDC Contest recognizes excellence in news media in Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Contest categories focus on editorial, design and revenue, plus special awards for standout personnel, Freedom of Information coverage, Courage in Journalism and News Organization of the Year. All contest details are at mddcpress.com/events/contest.