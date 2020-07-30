A $4,000 GoFundMe account goal, to help repair a Millsboro dwelling damaged by fire in the spring, had been surpassed by early this week, to the relief of owner Tashyne Strand, who said insurance on the double-wide mobile home might not cover all losses.
“It’s not livable. There is damage to the kitchen. All the walls have to come out. There was a lot of smoke damage. All the walls, and maybe the ceiling, have to come out. The back of the house might need new siding. I’m not sure about the electricity. It might have to be rewired. I’m just very stressed every time I think about it,” Strand said.
Her daughter, Jayada, ran track at Sussex Tech High School, and Jayada’s coach, Dontez Collins, started the GoFundMe campaign. Jayada Strand graduated from high school this year and will soon begin college at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
They also live with Strand’s 20-year-old son, Jaquan Burton.
The March 1 fire, at 26035 Oak Street, Millsboro, in the Mount Joy Road area, began after Strand fell asleep while cooking, because, she said, a medication prescribed for her can cause drowsiness.
“I dozed off and woke up to the alarm going off,” she said.
She was the only one at home and was not injured. The family has been staying with Strand’s mother, who lives nearby.
The mobile home is seven years old.
On the GoFundMe page, Collins wrote, “Jadaya Strand and her family lost their home a few months ago due to a house fire. The recovery process has been long, exhausting and overwhelming for Jadaya, her mother and the rest of the family. As Jadaya’s teacher and track coach, it is my obligation to do what I can to help her and her family restore their living conditions.
“They are in need of $4,000 to begin the process of rebuilding their home. I hope that you can find it in your hearts to donate,” Collins wrote.
To help, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jadaya-strand-house-recovery.