CHEER has cancelled two major events originally scheduled to take place in September of 2020. The annual Trap Pond Fall Festival in Laurel and the popular Senior Beach Day in Rehoboth Beach have been cancelled due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trap Pond Fall Festival has taken place at Trap Pond State Park, east of Laurel for decades. It offers a fun day of sun and picnicking, featuring the popular fried chicken. It has always been held on the first Friday in September. Over 200 seniors from throughout Sussex County attend the event each year.
Senior Beach Day in Rehoboth has been happening over 30 years but took a three-year hiatus when the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center was being remodeled. It returned in 2019 with over 800 senior citizens coming to the event from all over Delaware and surrounding Maryland counties. It was scheduled for the third Tuesday of September.
“CHEER is committed to protecting the health and welfare of senior citizens in Sussex County,” explained CHEER CEO Ken Bock.
“Both of these events are geared towards senior citizens, the most at-risk population for COVID-19," he said. "With the large number of people who have traditionally attended both events, it would be extremely difficult to control the restrictions needed to ensure a safe environment for all participants.”
CHEER is keeping both events on its 2021 calendar and looks forward to sharing the days with everyone.