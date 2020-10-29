CHEER kitchen breaks ground

Breaking ground on the new CHEER Center kitchen in Georgetown are, from left: state Sen. Dave Wilson, Georgetown Mayor Bill West, state Rep. Ruth Briggs-King, state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, CHEER Board Vice President Walt Koopman, honoree Florence Mason, Sussex County Councilman Dave Wilson, CHEER Board Members Diaz Bonville and Joe Conaway. Pictured standing behind the official groundbreakers, are: from left: CHEER CEO Ken Bock, CHEER Foundation members Leslie DiPitro and Matt Dickens, CHEER Board Member Janet Short, CHEER Foundation Member Andy Hartstein, CHEER Board Member Nick Varrato, CHEER Chief Operating Officer Beckett Wheatley and her husband, Rob, and Dava Newnam, director of the Delaware Division of Services for Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities.

 Coastal Point | Kerin Magill

Local, state and CHEER officials picked up shovels on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to break ground for a new central kitchen at the Georgetown CHEER Center. The kitchen is a much-needed upgrade for the center’s existing 40-year-old facility.

To be named after recently retired cook Florence Mason, the kitchen, under normal circumstances (pre-COVID-19), produces 330 meals each day for Sussex County senior citizens.

A fundraising effort has raised more than $1.8 million of the project’s $1.9 million cost, according to CHEER CEO Ken Bock.

Staff Reporter

