Local, state and CHEER officials picked up shovels on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to break ground for a new central kitchen at the Georgetown CHEER Center. The kitchen is a much-needed upgrade for the center’s existing 40-year-old facility.
To be named after recently retired cook Florence Mason, the kitchen, under normal circumstances (pre-COVID-19), produces 330 meals each day for Sussex County senior citizens.
A fundraising effort has raised more than $1.8 million of the project’s $1.9 million cost, according to CHEER CEO Ken Bock.