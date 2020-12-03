On Nov. 17, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presented a check to Contractors for a Cause (CFAC), The Justin W. Jennings Foundation, and the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation for their participation in October’s Annual Ocean to Bay Bike Tour.
Contractors for a Cause, a non-profit organization of local contractors who work together to give back to the community, received a check for $5,000. The organization strives to give back to the community that supports them. The CFAC Delaware Chapter is based in Sussex County in the Bethany Beach/Ocean View area.
The Justin W. Jennings Foundation, a non-profit organization, received a check for $5,000. The mission of The Justin W. Jennings Foundation is to support and maintain a home in the Bethany Beach area where families with cancer can have a place of respite and enjoy some fun family time. It is a place of joy and peace at the beach.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation received a check for $1,000. The organization was formed in 2001 by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) manages and distributes funds to qualified organizations serving our local community. The QRCF Board features a diverse group of experienced local citizens committed to making a difference in our community.
Thanks to the 2020 Ocean to Bay Bike Tour, more than $41,000 was invested in the local community. That includes $25,900 spent with local business partners, $11,000 in charitable contributions, $41,00 to local emergency services, and $1,500 to business members who participated in the Continue the Tour Program.