Each year, Faithful Friends gathers supporters to build cat shelters to keep colony cats warm throughout the winter. Due to health and safety precautions, the organization asked small groups to construct and develop the cat houses this year. Donations to the shelter’s cat housebuilding efforts support the project by covering the cost of supplies needed.
The organization set a goal to raise $5,000 for supplies and build a minimum of 200 cat houses. Thanks to supporters, $4,630 has been raised, and 142 cat houses have been created by small groups, many having already been distributed to local colony caretakers.
Faithful Friends offered thanks to Jack and Eagle Scout Troop 29 for building 110 cat shelters for the Faithful Friends Animal Society and Delaware Humane Association partnership. Faithful Friends and Delaware Humane have committed to distributing 50 cat shelters throughout Sussex County to cat colony caretakers who need protection for their colonies.
“Delaware has made great strides in the last 20 years in advancing protection for abandoned, orphaned, and abused cats and dogs. However, cat abandonment and overpopulation continue to overwhelm our state because cats have been left out of the animal welfare safety net,” representatives said. “In 2000, Delaware was euthanizing over 25,000 animals a year in publicly funded shelters, and about 15,000 of those animals were cats.
“Today, it’s understood that feral or semi-social cats do not belong in shelters (unless they are recovering from injury or illness) and should remain in the community where they are being cared for and fed by caring community members.”
Jane Pierantozzi, Faithful Friends executive director and founder, said “We recognize that Good Samaritans throughout Delaware are caring for free-roaming cats — who have either been abandoned or born as orphans. These individuals use their own time and money to feed them, and humanely trap them to be rabies vaccinated and altered. They are dedicated and compassionate citizens who are out in all kinds of weather to ensure the safety and health of the cats they care for.
“We want to do everything we can to support them. We are so grateful to our volunteers and small groups for being a part of our extended team of advocates who are willing to help support community cats and to the Delaware Humane Association for partnering with us in this effort to reach cat caretakers in Sussex County.”
One of Faithful Friends’ top policy issues is to advocate for additional resources for cats to address Delaware’s cat crisis. The goal is to gain support from state policymakers to provide additional funding to provide free spay/neuter statewide for free-roaming community cats. They aim to expand shelter and adoption resources for cats to avoid cat abandonment.
Patrick Carroll, executive director of Delaware Humane Association, added, “We’re so grateful to Troop 29 for building such wonderful shelters for the feral/semi-social cats in our community. Our colleagues at Faithful Friends have always been avid, dedicated supporters of outdoor cats. We are excited to work with them to distribute necessary housing structures, in particular throughout Sussex County.”
Colony caretakers in need of cat houses in Sussex County can contact the Delaware Humane Association, Rehoboth Adoption Center, at 18675 Coastal Highway (across the street from the Holiday Inn Express). Cat houses can be picked up in the play yard. Pick up days are Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 10 a.m.
All Delaware shelters now provide low-cost spay/neuter for cats. Many animal shelters also provide low-cost spay/neuter for community cats through Trap-Neuter-Release (“TNR”) programs, as well as free pet food banks to help pet owners and colony caretakers.
To learn more about Faithful Friends’ low-cost spay/neuter and TNR programs, visit https://faithfulfriends.us/veterinary-care/spayneuter/. Learn about DHA’s low-cost spay/neuter program at https://delawarehumane.org/services/low-cost-spay-neuter/.