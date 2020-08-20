Carl M. Freeman Companies was honored with awards both locally and regionally by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine and the Maryland Building Industry Association.
Coastal Style’s “Best Of” awards are judged by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine, honoring the best of local businesses. CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies, Michelle D. Freeman, was awarded Best Businesswoman and Best Philanthropist. Bayside near Fenwick Island was named Best Residential Community. Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View was awarded with three honors: Best Golf Professional Eric Mason, PGA, Best Event Space and Best Burgers.
“These awards would not be possible without the dedication from our staff across all properties. They are on the front lines every day providing our guests the best possible customer experience, while keeping safety the number one priority,” said Jeff Evans, director of sales and marketing for Carl M. Freeman Companies.
MBIA’s Sales & Marketing Council, the prestigious Maryland Awards of Excellence program celebrates the best and brightest in the home building industry. MAX presents awards for design, sales and marketing, merchandising and architecture. Tidewater Landing, a Carl M. Freeman Community in Lewes, Delaware won Best Clubhouse, and Bayside won Outstanding Use of New Technology for their Welcome Center Wednesday campaign and Best Print Ad for the new neighborhood, North Haven. For information on any of these properties, please visit FreemanCompanies.com.
For 73 years, the Carl M. Freeman Companies have created places that enrich lives through their innovative and inviting places to live, work, shop and play. The company has developed and managed more than five million square feet of commercial space for shopping center and office use, servicing more than 1.1 million square feet of retail; built award-winning beach-front and golf course communities; and developed more than 20,000 homes in 50 residential communities across Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia. The Carl M. Freeman Companies is headquartered in Rockville, Md., with a complementary office in Ocean View, Del.
To learn more about Bayside, visit www.livebayside.com or contact Jeff Evans at (302) 436-9998.