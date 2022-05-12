Salt Air Gardeners, the Town of Ocean View and VFW Post 7234 will dedicate a new Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker at Woodland and Atlantic avenues during a ceremony on Monday, May 23.
During the invitation-only event, a plaque, affixed to a 2-foot-wide and more than 2-foot-high boulder, will be unveiled at the site. On the plaque are the words “Blue Star Memorial By-Way. A tribute to the Armed Forces of America. Salt Air Gardeners. Town of Ocean View. VFW 7234. National Garden Clubs Inc.”
Blue Star Memorials honor men and women who served in the United States armed forces. They began in 1944, when the New Jersey Council for Garden Clubs planted 8,000 dogwood trees as a living memorial to the veterans of World War II.
The memorial will also have a textured walkway, flagpole with lights and bench, and be landscaped with cypresses that will grow into small trees, as well as daisies, black-eyed usans and other perennials, said Oksana Hoey, president of Salt Air Gardeners. The bench was donated by Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, and a plaque on the bench will thank him.
The 15-minute ceremony will also feature a color guard; invocation; placement of a wreath made by members of Salt Air Gardeners; dedication to the Town, accepted by Reddington and town council members; singing of the national anthem by Indian River High School students; the “Pledge of Allegiance,” led by Barbara DeRue, president of the Delaware Federation of Garden Clubs; and “Taps,” presented by the VFW.
“I have been amazed at how wonderful it has been working with [Ocean View Town Manager] Carol Houck and the Town of Ocean View. This is way beyond what we thought. We just expected to get a memorial to stick in the ground,” Hoey told the Coastal Point this week.
“It has been a fantastic experience. I am thrilled with all the work that has been done by the Town, by the Salt Air Gardeners’ Blue Star Committee. It has been a wonderful experience, and I can’t wait to see it all put together,” she said.
She credited Houck for helping to make the memorial a reality and said working with her has been delightful.
The location chosen for the memorial was a drainage and planting area the Town had agreed to maintain as part of the Atlantic Avenue Improvement Project a few years ago, Houck had previously told council members, adding that it will “bring a lot of people in the town … because we will be honoring our armed forces.”
“It’s nice to have that reminder as we walk by or drive by. It’s a special way, a tribute, to the people who have served and will serve our country,” Houck said.
To help raise money for the project, Salt Air Gardeners hosted a concert last fall with entertainment provided by Mike White and Dave Mattheiss, a duo that has performed for 36 years. About $5,000 was raised at that event, a total of $6,800 including donations made before and after.