Whether a person is treating patients from the back of an ambulance or selling essentials at the grocery store and pharmacy, these days, members of the public are grateful.
To honor the “everyday” people who keep life moving during the state-of-emergency, a handful of individuals have stuck 23 large blue-and-white “Heroes Work Here” flags around South Coastal Delaware’s pharmacies, groceries, fire, medical, town halls and police stations. They hope to get permission to post them at post offices, too.
“Those people are there every day, every night, sometimes 24 hours a day, and they’re doing things to benefit us, even though we don’t know their names,” said organizer Ralph Begleiter of the nurses, doctors, custodians, medical aides, grocery workers, EMTs, paramedics, police and fire crews, and the U.S. Postal Service workers. “I’m pleased and grateful they come to work.”
The feather-style flags are powder blue, to evoke the color of surgical masks being used during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is starting in Begleiter’s home region of Ocean View, Millville, Bethany Beach and South Bethany.
There are two goals: express gratitude to the first-responders and “the unsung people who are standing in the checkout lines every day and helping us get groceries and essentials,” and also to remind the general public of their hard work.
Sure, the workers are still getting a paycheck, but they don’t know what they’ll be facing each day, especially during a pandemic involving a highly contagious virus that is fatal to certain populations.
Inspired by a news article about a similar “Heroes” sign outside a New Orleans hospital, Begleiter called his friends, David and Kathy Green, who he said were “very enthusiastic about it, and they have been fantastic participants.”
About two dozen other individuals also donated cash toward the project, after the trio’s initial investment. The local project is not a fundraiser, nor an advertising offer.
“It’s just a handful of neighbors in South Coastal Delaware buying and planting the flags to say ‘Thanks,’” he said.
Retired from work as a journalist and on hiatus as an instructor, “I’ve been taking this very seriously. … Of course, I am in the vulnerable age group” for the coronavirus.
Following the COVID statistics, he’s watched as central Sussex County became an infection hotspot. Begleiter emphasized the importance of slowing the disease down, so it doesn’t overwhelm the hospitals or the morgues. That’s why he’s so passionate about recognizing people who are still on the front lines.
Donations are wrapped up for now, although the organizers said they would entertain ideas for expansion. The specially-designed flags were ordered through a local printer in Rehoboth Beach.
“Supporting local business is a good thing. It’s not always about money. … We could have placed this order online, but this was the right way,” Begleiter said.