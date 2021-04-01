President Joe Biden’s announcement last week regarding actions to bolster offshore wind-energy projects brought praise from U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and from representatives of an offshore wind-energy firm with plans to build a wind farm off Delaware’s coast.
Carper, chairman of the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, said, “Harnessing the power of offshore wind embodies the true opportunity we have in moving toward a clean-energy future.
“President Biden knows that under the right policies, our country can develop offshore wind as a resource, protect our fishermen and wildlife, and create good-paying American jobs,” Carper said. “I’m pleased to see the Biden Administration is set on unleashing the economic power of offshore wind as part of a robust approach to reduce emissions and get Americans back to work following the pandemic.
“Today’s announcement by the Biden Administration, coupled with the Carper-Collins offshore wind investment tax credit passed and signed into law last year, mean we will soon see windmills along the East Coast — including the long-awaited Skipjack project off of Delaware’s shores,” Carper continued. “Finally, offshore wind projects in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia will be deployed and bring clean, reliable energy to the residents of Delmarva and beyond.”
Carper has long been an advocate for investing in the offshore wind-energy industry. The Skipjack project, first introduced to the public in October 2019 and proposed for construction by the Danish offshore wind firm Ørsted, 19.5 miles off the Delaware coast, is planned to be operational by the end of 2026.
Biden’s announcement included plans to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power being generated off the East Coast by 2030 — enough to power more than 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
In order to accomplish that, the Biden administration plans to speed up the permitting process, invest in research and development in the offshore wind-energy industry, provide low-interest loans to wind-farm projects and fund $230 million in upgrades to U.S. ports.
Biden’s initiative also calls for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to share data with Ørsted about offshore waters where Ørsted holds leases. NOAA will also grant $1 million to help study the impact of offshore wind operations on fishing operations and coastal communities.
Originally, construction of the Skipjack wind farm was expected to be competed in 2022; the date was later moved to 2023, due to permitting delays. In February, Ørsted announced the project is now slated for completion by 2026 and indicated that the company has not yet found a location at which to bring power lines ashore from the wind turbines, which will be located off the Delaware coast.
When the project was first announced in 2019, a non-binding memorandum-of-understanding had been signed between Ørsted and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control to locate a substation on bayside lands of the Fenwick Island State Park.
Some residents and Fenwick Island town officials spoke out against the proposed location of the substation at the park, even though Ørsted had promised major upgrades to the park as part of the project.
In July 2020, Ørsted withdrew its plans to locate the project at the park, citing concerns about potential disturbance of wetlands there.
In August 2020, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved plans to change the size of the turbines from 8 megawatts to 12 megawatts, which increases the size of the turbines but means that fewer of them would be required to produce the same amount of electricity.
Brady Walker, Mid-Atlantic market manager for Ørsted , said last week, “The Skipjack Wind Farm will play a critical role in helping to meet the [Biden] administration’s new goal of creating $12 billion in annual offshore wind capital investments and 44,000 domestic offshore wind jobs by 2030.”‘
David Hardy, CEO of Offshore North America, Ørsted ‘s U.S. presence, applauded Biden’s announcement.
“This action will set our country on a path to maximize our unmatched wind potential to help meet the nation’s clean energy needs,” Hardy said. “More than that, it reaffirms offshore wind’s ability to launch a new U.S. industry that will provide well-paying union jobs, create economic opportunity, and generate local investment that will benefit all Americans.”
Asked for thoughts on the new initiative, Fenwick Island Mayor Eugene Langan — who also led the Association of Coastal Towns when it did not support the plans for power lines to come ashore at Fenwick Island State Park — declined to comment.