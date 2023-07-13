The Bethany Beach Police Department this week reported an incident in which a large group of teenagers was involved in or witness to a fight on the beach, illegal fireworks use on the boardwalk that resulted in an injury and one suspect who fled the scene before being arrested.
According to police, on Wednesday, July 5, around 10:18 p.m., Bethany Beach seasonal police officers witnessed an alleged physical altercation between two male subjects on the Garfield Parkway beach. The fight was immediately circled by a group of more than 300 teenagers, whom police reported as chanting, yelling and enticing the two subjects engaged with one another.
Two BBPD officers, they said, immediately separated the two subjects from the crowd and safely removed them from one another. While officers were getting a statement from each individual, a uniformed BBPD officer was allegedly attacked from behind in an incident in which a suspect allegedly attempted to remove the officer’s ASP baton, located on his left hip. The officer was able to retain his weapons and give chase, police said.
Two BBPD officers immediately took the 18-year-old man into custody without incident, police reported.
Then, while the officers were walking the individual up the ramp to the boardwalk, police said, the volatile crowd of teenagers allegedly began chanting and enticing officers. Numerous officers responded on scene for crowd control and officer safety, police said.
The crowd was successfully relocated off the beach onto the bandstand/boardwalk area without further incident, and five uniformed BBPD officers remained in the immediate vicinity for crowd control, police noted.
Then, less than 15 minutes later, around 10:30 p.m., an unknown subject allegedly lit an extremely large ground-based “sprinkler” firework display in the middle of the boardwalk that lasted approximately 50 seconds. That allegedly caused damage to the boardwalk, and with numerous teenagers congregating in the area, police said, the unknown subject caused a chaotic situation in which about 100 people were fleeing the area to prevent themselves from being burned and struck by the active firework. Officers on scene could not positively identify the suspect due to about 300 people congregating, they noted.
Then, around 10:40 p.m., an unknown subject allegedly lit an explosive, mortar-style firework display that police said caused significant panic and distress to the crowds congregated on the boardwalk. The large firework display shot off an aerial spray that left remnants all over the area from a 50-yard radius, and numerous bystanders were allegedly struck and burned by the display, police said.
BBPD officers on scene attempted to obtain victim information and assess any injured person. A 17-year-old girl from Rockville, Md., suffered burn marks along her left hip/ribcage, they said, and was treated on the scene before refusing further treatment.
BBPD officers were able to retrieve Town security footage immediately from their patrol vehicles to positively identify two separate individuals who allegedly lit the fireworks. An immediate broadcast was issued to officers on the scene, who took an 18-year-old Falls Church, Va., man into custody without incident.
Officers attempted to restrain another identified suspect into custody, but he allegedy resisted arrest and fled the area. The suspect was later located by BBPD officers seven blocks north of the incident and taken into custody without incident.
Due to the strategic BBPD presence on the beach and boardwalk, activation of body-worn cameras and utilization of Town surveillance cameras immediately after the chaotic incident, BBPD successfully made several arrests, police said.
Arrested were:
• An 18-year-old Newark, Del., man, on charges of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior; and Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol;
• An 18-year-old Falls Church, Va., man, on charges of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior; Sale or Possession of Fireworks; Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol; Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property; and Offensive Touching.
• An 18-year-old Selbyville man, on charges of Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior; Sale or Possession of Fireworks; Underage Possession/Consumption of Alcohol; Possession of Personal Use Quantity of Marijuana; and Criminal Mischief Under $1000 Damage Property.
Bethany police reminded the public that the Town has in place a juvenile curfew of 11 p.m. that is strictly enforced. The July 5 incidents took place prior to 11 p.m. The state also bans the use of most fireworks by members of the public, and permitted fireworks are only allowed to be used on July 4.