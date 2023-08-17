Six candidates are running for three seats on the seven-member Bethany Beach Town Council this year.
The candidates are resident Keith A. Brothers, non-resident Russell Evans, resident and Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee member Theresa Keil, incumbent and resident Jerry Morris, incumbent and non-resident Patrick Sheplee, and non-resident Marc Tanowitz. Councilman Scott Edmonston, appointed to the council in 2021, did not file to run in the election.
Voting will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the town meeting room at 214 Garfield Parkway. All candidates are running at-large and not representing particular districts. Candidates serve two-year terms.
Voters will have the opportunity to meet candidates at a forum at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Bethany Beach Town Hall. Darin McCann, executive editor of Coastal Point, will be the moderator.
According to the town charter, at least four of the seven members of the town council must be residents of the town, but all may be residents of the town.
Voters must be at least 18 and either a freeholder in the town for 90 days or a full-time resident for at least six months prior to the election. Property owners are not required to register to vote. Full-time residents must have registered with the town at least 30 days prior to the election (Aug. 10, 2023).
All votes will be cast in person or by absentee ballot. Those who can’t make it to the polling place to vote can go to Bethany Beach Town Hall and get an affidavit to request an absentee ballot. Affidavits are also available on the town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com. The written affidavit must be filed no later than noon on Friday, Sept. 8. After approval of the affidavit, an absentee ballot will be provided in person or mailed. The completed ballots must be received before the polls close on the day of the election.
Voters can cast their votes as many candidates as there are seats up for election, which is three this year.