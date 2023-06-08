Longtime Bethany Beach Police Chief Michael Redmon was suspended from duty after being charged with driving under the influence near Selbyville a little after midnight on Tuesday, May 30.
Confirming the 56-year-old chief’s suspension, Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman told the Coastal Point that Redmon was placed on administrative leave “pending the adjudication of the charge that has been placed against him.”
“At the time the case is resolved, the Town will officially review the incident and determine what the Town’s future actions regarding Chief Redmon will be,” she said.
Neither she nor Town Manager Cliff Graviet — who, when asked for comment, offered a similar statement to the mayor’s — would answer any further questions.
“The Town has no additional comment,” he said.
Delaware State Police Cpl. Leonard DeMalto said Redmon’s vehicle was stopped at 12:19 a.m. on Lighthouse Road near Old Mill Road in Selbyville.
DeMalto said Redmon was not driving a marked police vehicle at the time.
It is against state police policy to release whether or not a breathalyzer test was administered or what Redmon’s blood alcohol level was, DeMalto said.
He said a traffic ticket was issued, but Redmon was not taken to jail or put in a holding cell. There was no accident or speeding involved, and Redmon was released to a sober individual, he said.
“Each case is unique. It’s up to the judge,” he said.