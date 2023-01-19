Striving to mitigate the impact of ocean warming, climate change and sea-level rise — which creates beach erosion and flooding in local coastal towns — might seem like a fruitless task. Mother Nature always wins.
“We are trying to combat sea-level rise and flooding,” said Cliff Graviet, Bethany Beach town manager, at a recent meeting of the Town’s Stormwater & Flooding Committee.
“Every nor’easter or high tide event, we have has the potential to wipe out what we have initiated,” said Graviet. “Whatever we do for beach replenishment, the tides and sea-level rise are becoming even stronger, and it will all eventually wash away.”
Ron Calef is a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council and chairs the committee. He said that residents care most about “being ready for summer and opening our beaches.” He applauded DNREC and Mayor Rosemary Hardiman for their work to open the boardwalk to beach crossovers to start the new year.
“It’s called ‘nuisance flooding’ here, but it impacts so many people, and sea-level rise is also critically important,” said Calef, who took the committee chair position last September and acts as the liaison to town council.
“We want to do a back-bay study to look at the requirements for a dam to actually work effectively,” added Graviet. “DNREC is supporting our project.”
The committee provided about 50 members of the public who attended the committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with an update on beach replenishment. DNREC is responsible for beaches and crossovers, the committee chair reminded the audience.
“We have one crossover that is active. They are building up beach sand on the south part of town for several others.”
“They are taking sand from the parking lot of Fenwick Island and trucking it up the beach. They are depositing sand in front of our ramps,” he added of work by DNREC. “They hope to open all of our ramps this spring.”
The dune in Bethany Beach is growing, through natural sand deposition.
“They will have a lot of sand to move to make many of our crossovers functional,” said the town manager.
It is a $23 million project, and Bethany Beach will require 240,000 cubic yards of sand just to replenish the crossovers and dunes area, noted the committee. Rehoboth and Dewey beaches are first in line for beach replenishment, as DNREC works from north to south, and Rehoboth Beach officials told Bethany Beach officials they hope their work will be done soon. But it may not be as soon as Bethany would like.
“We may see replenishment during our summer tourist season, just based on the timing,” said Graviet.
“Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth — we should not look at our prize DNREC horse in the mouth,” said Graviet to some chuckles from those in attendance.
Bethany officials noted that the replenishment is paid for with 65 percent federal government funding and 35 percent state government funding, with no impact on local taxpayers.
Hardiman said she had felt some urgency about having a crossover completed in time for New Year’s Day event, including the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leo Brady New Year’s Day Plunge and the Hair of the Dog 5K race organized by the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation.
“I am thinking about the plunge all through the holidays, and how we are going to get them across,” said Mayor Hardiman. “It worked out great, because everyone came through in an orderly fashion, single-file, over the one crossover we had, at Garfield and the clock tower. There were over 1,000 people we had to get access to the ocean. They also returned to the boardwalk in an orderly way.”
“I called DNREC, and of course everyone was on holiday vacation. Thank goodness for Jesse Hayden, who is the DNREC environmental programs manager,” said the mayor. “He said he would take care of it first thing that week of New Year’s, and I knew that he would.”
The Town of Bethany Beach is also doing a comprehensive analysis of what is underneath the dunes and the sand here. Bethany Beach has contracted with Hynes Engineering, a firm that specializes in geotechnical and soil boring studies, to look at the ground at a depth of 8 to 10 feet below the surface.
“Hynes will give us a detailed soil boring report of the composition of our soil and water-table levels,” said Graviet. “We have some clay sheets underground that just don’t drain and perhaps we can work differently on standing or public stormwater,” knowing what lies beneath. “The report should be done in the next 30 to 60 days.”
The committee also reported that the White’s Creek dredge is under way and that DNREC will be dredging the Assawoman Canal as well. DNREC is doing the dredge as part of a larger comprehensive plan.
“Delaware has budget for waterway maintenance. It has funding for White’s Creek, which is under way, and the Assawoman will be done in the next 12 months,” said the town manager. “We have asked DNREC if we can look at the metrics of the Assawoman. If we can partner with them at our expense to see if they could dredge the Loop Canal. We don’t know if we can afford it yet.”
“We are in partnership and looking at the Assawoman study to see if they can do a study on the loop to look at our high spots and low spots. What would it cost for the Loop east of Route 1?” said Graviet. “What are the underlying maintenance issues?”
“Dredging is not always associated with a positive environmental impact and is sometimes seen as a negative environmental outcome,” noted the town manager. “So there is not always outside funding for it.”
Calef added that any dredge work can only proceed until the end of March because of impacts on local wildlife, including turtles and birds in the bays.
Graviet said, “There is a significant issue with permitting. We are going to be allowed to place our spoils where they are placing their spoils for the Assawoman. We want to piggyback on their spoils location.”
Calef added that the spoils go to wetlands protection and building them up.
“It goes to a positive use,” said Calef.
Dredging the Assawoman Canal would increase the force of water coming into the town at a faster rate and might cause more erosion. The Assawoman Canal was dredged 15 years ago, and it silted over within three years.
“It may create a new force of water but not make higher flooding levels,” said the town manager. “You have two open-ended systems. The Indian River Bay and the Assawoman. The height will not increase the water level.”
The committee also discussed updates to the Town’s impervious surfaces ordinance to try to reduce street runoff and nuisance flooding.
“We are always watching for flood studies that Bethany Beach would want to follow,” said Calef. “There was a recent, interesting GMB engineering study for the Town of South Bethany. They have water behind them and in front of them. It was a scary engineering report for their town. They are lower than we are, in terms of sea level. It’s just good to be aware of these things.”