The incumbents ruled the day in voting for Bethany Beach Town Council on Saturday, Sept. 12, with Rosemary Hardiman, Faith Denault, Lew Killmer and Bruce Frye all winning election to new two-year terms on the council. There were five candidates for the four seats up for election in 2020, with all four incumbents running for re-election, all of them full-time residents of the town, challenged by part-time resident Russel Evans.
Hardiman led the voting on Saturday, with 572 votes (254 in-person and 318 absentee), followed by Denault and Killmer, who tied with 527 votes each (239 in-person and 288 absentee for Denault, and 235 in-person and 292 absentee for Killmer), and followed closely by Frye with 525 (224 in-person and 301 absentee).
Evans, in his first bid for a council seat, garnered 303 votes (122 in-person and 181 absentee).
(Absentee ballots were verified and counted by election officials starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, before the conclusion of in-person voting. The Town had decided to send out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters this year to allow for better implementation of COVID-19 safety precautions.)
Social distancing and mask requirements were observed by election officials, candidates and voters on Sept. 12, with voters being given masks (if they didn’t already have them) and disposable gloves as they went into town hall to vote and also being reminded to stay 6 feet apart. Barriers had also been constructed inside the town hall meeting room to keep voters at safe distances while they were casting their votes. The voters in Saturday’s election also made use of the state’s new voting machines, which debuted earlier this year.
While voter turnout was relatively steady once voting began at noon, it dwindled as the day wound down. But the final voter arrived at the polls at 5:58 p.m., with less than 2 minutes remaining in the voting window.
The re-elected council members will be sworn into new two-year terms at a special meeting/council reorganizational meeting, to be conducted on Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. on the Zoom videoconference platform. At that time, the council chooses the mayor, vice-mayor and council secretary/treasurer from among its number. Killmer is currently the mayor, while Hardiman is vice-mayor.