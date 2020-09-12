Election results from voting in the Bethany Beach Town Council election on Sept. 12 are posted on the front door of Bethany Beach Town Hall. Incumbents Rosemary Hardiman, Faith Denault, Lew Killmer and Bruce Frye were re-elected, all topping challenger Russell Evans by at least 222 votes. The masked reflections of, from left, Hardiman, Frye and Killmer can be seen as the candidates check the results.