Three candidates elected to the Bethany Beach Town Council will be sworn in during an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Bethany Beach Town Hall.
Winning seats in the Saturday, Sept. 9, election were incumbent Jerry Morris, a resident, who received 410 votes; newly elected resident Theresa Keil, with 386 votes; and incumbent and non-resident Patrick Sheplee, with 347 votes.
Candidate Keith Brothers received 157 votes, Russell Evans got 136, and Marc Tanowitz had 103.
Other current council members are Mayor Rosemary Hardiman, Lew Killmer, Ron Calef and Mickey Hinman. Candidates on the seven-member panel serve two-year terms and are not paid.
Morris, a Delaware native who, with his wife, Judi, has two sons and five grandchildren, is retired from the DuPont engineering department. A town councilman for eight years, he became a full-time resident in 2010 and has served on the Planning & Zoning Commission, Charter & Ordinance Review Committee, Non-Residential Design Review Committee and Fourth of July Parade Committee.
He has earned 40 credit hours in the Excellence in Local Government Leadership and Planning Certificate programs from the University of Delaware, and represents the Delaware League of Local Government on the State of Delaware Recycling Committee.
Morris earlier told the Coastal Point that he is committed to ensuring the Town remains fiscally sound, addressing flooding and drainage by constructing a retractable steel dam at the mouth of the Loop Canal, and making the town safe for bicyclists and walkers.
He said he wants to focus on redesigning S. Pennsylvania Avenue to “provide for safe pathways for both pedestrians and bicyclists, install additional rapid flashing beacons on all street crossovers on Route 1, work with DelDOT to lower the speed limit on Routes 1 and 26, and work with DelDOT and other municipalities and the state legislature to ensure that municipalities can lower and enforce speed limits to what they consider a safe speed on their own streets.”
He supports the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee as its members work to educate walkers, bikers and drivers.
Sheplee, who, with his wife, Karen, has three children and five grandchildren, lives in Columbia, Md., and has a home in Bethany Beach.
A certified public accountant who spent his career in finance and accounting, he is heavily involved in volunteering and served on the Charter & Ordinance Review Committee. He was elected to the town council in 2017.
During the campaign, he listed three main goals: addressing flooding; bicycle, pedestrian and automobile safety; and conservative budgeting.
“The sound fiscal and moderate policies that the Town has followed for many years enable us to accomplish our objectives without large increases in taxes and fees or extensive borrowing. We practice conservative budgeting, which provides adequate funding for our reserves and allows us to provide outstanding services to all our citizens. Our Town is in excellent financial condition, and I believe it is imperative that we keep it that way,” he said.
Keil and her husband have owned property in Bethany Beach since 2016 and have lived there full-time since 2020, moving to town “because of the beauty and friendly character of the town and our enjoyment in being able to walk everywhere.”
She said she ran for town council “because I want to give back to the town we have grown to love and provide an additional qualified female voice to represent its residents.”
“I strongly believe that my professional experience and past engagement with the town makes me the most qualified candidate, and I appreciate your support,” she said.
Keil said she brings experience in budgeting, construction and contract management, and communication from a successful 20-year career as a commercial real estate management executive in Washington, D.C.
“These skills draw a strong correlation to challenges we face in Bethany Beach and make me uniquely qualified to understand and address the business of the town council,” she said.
She described herself as an enthusiastic, professional and strong communicator interested in collaborating with neighboring towns and communities, working on making crossings on Route 1 safer, and improving signage for drivers and pedestrians.