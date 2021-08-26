Scott Edmonston, a member of the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, and a local architect, will become the newest member of the Bethany Beach Town Council during a reorganizational meeting set for Sept. 20.
The council at its Friday, Aug. 20, meeting held a vote on appointing a candidate to fill the council seat being vacated by longtime council member Joe Healy, who did not file for re-election. Two other incumbents — Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee — did file for re-election, and with three seats up for election this year, the Town was one candidate short. That led to the search for a candidate the council could appoint to fill the seat.
Would-be council members were asked to submit their qualifications to the council and requested to attend an Aug. 16 special meeting at which they were able to convey their qualifications to the council in person. There were seven people who expressed an interest in the appointment, and five of them attended the Aug. 16 meeting, including Edmonston.
On Aug. 16, Edmonston had told the council, “I am heartened by how many people have thrown their hats in the ring. I feel like the town is in good hands, no matter where we go from here.”
He told the council that he and his wife had moved full-time to Bethany from Washington, D.C., more than 12 years ago. Explaining why he was interested in serving on the council, he said, “The town has given so much to us. It feels great to have an opportunity to give back to it in any way I can.”
While they’re relative newcomers in Bethany as full-time residents, he said, his family has vacationed in Bethany every year for decades, and his grandfather had once owned a shop at the end of Garfield Parkway. His wife’s family, he said, has owned property in the area since the 1990s.
“One fateful day,” while the couple was living in D.C., he told the council, his wife informed him she’d been offered the chance to transfer her work to the area.
“She told me, ‘I’m leaving. You can stay or you can go.’ She’s much smarter than I am,” he told the council with a laugh.
“For relative newcomers here, our roots run pretty deep,” he added, noting that his architectural business has thrived in the area since founding it in 2009. He said they specialize in high-end residential projects but are branching out into commercial projects as well.
Preserving the nature of the town, he said, factors into the success of his business, saying its quiet nature is the appeal to his clientele, “And I care deeply about ensuring it is a ‘quiet resort’ for generations to come.”
Edmonston said he hadn’t filed to run in the council election this year because he thought the council had been doing a really good job running the town, “And I didn’t see a lot of good reason to try to unseat an incumbent.”
He called his work on the Planning & Zoning Commission, and the ongoing 10-year update to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, “fun and eye-opening,” saying he’d been given the opportunity to envision what the town will be for the next 20 to 30 years.
Edmonston also serves on the Sussex County Board of Adjustments & Appeals, hearing appeals of decisions by the County’s building official.
“So I have a strong connection to what’s happening in the county,” he told the council, noting that “a lot of our issues here are going to come from outside the town.”
Edmonston also serves as president of the Delaware Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, which he noted, among other goals, is charged with overseeing the health, safety and welfare of the public at large, and has led to him being involved in lobbying state government.
“Our job is literally to envision the future,” he said of architects. “I think those skills will serve me well and serve the council well in mapping out what the town is going to be like.”
Joking that he was a “diversity hire,” Edmonston also pointed out that he would be the only council member living on the east side of the town.
“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to join the council, to learn from you all and prepare to work with next generation of town leaders so it can be run as well as it has been,” he told the council, adding with a chuckle that that next generation would, of course, come in “when you all retire 30 years from now.”
Edmonston said the town’s issues “are largely external,” including traffic, and that sea-level rise and resilience are going to be important things for the Town to address, as well as “the growth of housing values and impact on the environment as small, quiet, kind of quaint town.” He noted the sales price of one home in the town, at $4.5 million.
“That’s not the last time that’s going to happen, and that impacts the environment and expectations of people buying here,” he said.
Finally, Edmonston told the council on Aug. 16 that he wanted to make it “a more walking, rideable and pedestrian-friendly place, with beautiful green spaces; a sustainable, energy-efficient place with electric car chargers, so we’re doing our part to ensure sustainable resiliency for the town.”
Asked by Morris what he felt the Town’s biggest challenge would be in the next five years, Edmonston said he felt the Town was already working to address it, with the effort to reduce speed limits to 20 mph on residential streets.
“You see how often there’s pedestrian interaction with automobiles. It’s going to become an issue. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong. Finding creative ways to deal with that will be important,” he said, adding that the Town would need to address traffic from outside the town and parking, as well as public transportation, and should be looking at ideas like dedicated bike lanes, and establishing more direct routes into the town or through town so that people can get from place to place without automobile trips. “It’s important to ensuring people feel comfortable putting their 9-year-old on a bike” and riding through town.
Asked by Sheplee about his ideas for maintaining the town’s “beautifully quiet character” and making it more sustainable and resilient, Edmonston said, “What a lot of people think about as Bethany Beach is small, little cottages, a quiet place with open grassy areas for kids to play in. That’s going away,” he said, noting that there’s no requirement for green space on a residential property. “You could literally pave the entire property, and there’s nothing the building department could say about it.”
The Planning & Zoning Commission, he said, is looking into an ordinance “that says you can’t pave your whole yard.” He said he felt the Town had done a great job with its park and wetlands, and that new efforts should start with residential properties.
Edmonston said the town is already seeing a change in its population now that so many people are working remotely.
“There are things we’re going to have to continue to adapt to,” he said, noting that there more people in the town these days. He also predicted a future need to add more vehicle chargers, with efforts focusing on “renewable energy, reducing the reliance on coal power and also ensuring it costs less to run this building over time. We’re going to be dealing with flooding,” he acknowledged, adding that the Town may need to change its building code and adapt with the times. That work, he said, involves “sketching out the future and how we stay ahead of that.”
Ahead of the Aug. 20 vote, Mayor Rosemary Hardiman encouraged people to watch the presentations made by all the candidates on Aug. 16, which are available to stream from the Town’s website. She also encouraged the other would-be council members to continue serving on town committees and consider running for council in the future.
“The Town needs qualified individuals like yourselves to serve,” she said.
The council, on a first vote, rendered a 5-2 decision to select Edmonston as the new council member, with Healy, Sheplee, Morris, Bruce Frye and Faith Denault casting votes in his favor. Hardiman and Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer cast their votes for Diane Boyle Fogash, also a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as the Town’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee. A successful appointment requires four council votes, and Edmonston’s five votes gave him the nod.
His two-year term, and the new two-year terms for Morris and Sheplee, begin Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., when they will be sworn in during the council reorganizational meeting at town hall. The council voted to cancel their regularly scheduled council meeting for September, citing the planned meeting on Sept. 20.