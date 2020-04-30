The Bethany Beach Town Council has voted unanimously to cancel all special events in the town through July 15, including the Fourth of July Parade and fireworks. The council vote also includes continuing the full closure of the town’s beach and boardwalk until May 31, with the status of related measures to be reviewed on June 1.
The Town will also suspend pay-to-park requirements and parking enforcement until the beach and boardwalk are reopened. Once the beaches and boardwalk reopen, they will restrict parking outside the downtown business area to residents only, requiring a resident parking tag in those areas. In the downtown commercial area, the Town will establish a large number of free 15-minute parking spaces to facilitate restaurant carry-out service, each marked as such and seeing strict enforcement. Parking in the downtown commercial area will otherwise be limited to 90 or 120 minutes maximum.
The Town will not run its trolley service or issue permits for out-of-town shuttles to drop passengers inside town limits until social-distancing requirements have been lifted.
More details to come on this story.