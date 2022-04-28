St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach loaded a supply truck last week bound for St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Philadelphia. The two churches have created a compact to deliver much-needed clothing, household goods and personal medical supplies to Ukrainian Refugees. There are now more than five million people who are homeless or displaced because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jackie Boyd, a co-leader of the Salt and Light Committee at St. Ann, said, “There is nobody who has told us ‘No’ to our requests for support.” She cited Beebe Healthcare of Southern Delaware and Tidal Health of the Peninsula as two organizations that have risen to the challenge.
St. Ann Catholic Church is working with St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Fifth Street in North Philadelphia on the collection and airlift distribution of these supplies. Father Anthony Dean is the Archpastor of St. Vlad’s. Father Taras Naumenko is the associate priest assisting the collection.
Father John Klevence, pastor of St. Ann Parish, is a Lithuanian by heritage and has travelled in the region especially in Poland. He has been preaching on the importance of helping the Ukrainian people in his weekend homilies at the church.
The truck is filled with bedding, bandages, boots and items like tactical medical supplies or even military and civilian needs such as walkie-talkies, batteries, and tactical gloves as refugees climb through rubble.