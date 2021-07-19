The Bethany Beach Police Department will be hosting two bicycle safety checkpoints in the coming weeks, on Tuesday, July 20, and on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The events coincide with efforts by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, and are designed to promote education and bicycle safety awareness.
“We have been conducting these checkpoints yearly, and regularly install approximately 60 to 100 free light sets to those with inadequate or non-existent lighting on their bicycles,” said BBPD Sgt. Patrick Foley. “This event is geared toward promoting safety and education, rather than strict and punitive enforcement,” he emphasized.
The police will be assisted at the checkpoints by members of Bethany Beach’s new Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee.
The upcoming checkpoints are set for:
- Tuesday, July 20, from 8 to 11 a.m., on the grass median at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Wellington Parkway; and
- Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m., also on the grass median at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Wellington Parkway.