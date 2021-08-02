The Bethany Beach Police Department will be hosting a bicycle safety checkpoint on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The event coincides with efforts by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, and is designed to promote education and bicycle safety awareness.
“We have been conducting these checkpoints yearly, and regularly install approximately 60 to 100 free light sets to those with inadequate or non-existent lighting on their bicycles,” said BBPD Sgt. Patrick Foley. “This event is geared toward promoting safety and education, rather than strict and punitive enforcement,” he emphasized.
The police will be assisted at the checkpoints by members of Bethany Beach’s new Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee.
The upcoming checkpoint is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m., on the grass median at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Avenue and Wellington Parkway.