Three candidates will be elected to the seven-member Bethany Beach Town Council on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The election will be from noon to 6 p.m. in the town meeting room at 214 Garfield Parkway.
Candidates are non-resident Marc Tanowitz, incumbent and resident Jerry Morris, non-resident Russell Evans, incumbent and non-resident Patrick Sheplee, resident and Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee Member Theresa Keil, and resident Keith Brothers.
All candidates are running at-large and not representing particular districts. Candidates serve two-year terms.
Candidates answered questions submitted by the Coastal Point.
Keith Brothers
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. Thirty-five years of military service, with 15 years in creating, tracking and analyzing budgets within the government. I also bring a new perspective and a new energy to the hard work of those who have, and are, serving the town.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. Effective stormwater management. There needs to be a comprehensive approach, from town ordinances on lot coverage, the best practices and utilization of pervious surfaces, the many swales and drainage systems within the town to completion of the large loop canal project.
Bicycle and pedestrian safety. The importance of safety for those who live and visit here cannot be understated and the continued attention to this area is critical.
Growth of our local economy, supporting businesses and maintaining our residence’s property values.
Q. What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
A. I am committed to work hard for the citizens of Bethany, to listen with an open mind and treat the citizens with respect.
Russell Evans
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. I am a businessman. I have owned and operated my business for over 45 years, I have experience in financing, acquisitions, construction projects, managing payroll and being fiscally responsible. I am a listener, open-minded and practical.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. There is not one big issue, but a few that are tops on my list — safety, flooding, town spending and tax increases and keeping Bethany Beach a quiet resort.
I would also like to explore having wards or districts in the town so we can have representation on the town council from all areas of the town. I am not for additional parking for the town and would also like to consider limiting the permits for outside of town shuttles. We are at maximum capacity now.
Q. What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
A. I have been coming to Bethany my whole life, 65 years and counting. I grew up working summers in Bethany and I am a Bethany Beach Patrol alumnus. I met my wife in Bethany and raised my three children here every summer. My family have been landowners here continually since 1702. My aunt’s farm is now Bethany West. St Ann’s church was my grandfather’s land. My father was born in Bethany Beach. I care deeply about Bethany, and I have a strong desire to keep Bethany Beach a quiet resort.
Theresa Keil
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. Professionally, I bring relevant experience in budgeting, construction and contract management and communication from a successful 20-year career as a commercial real estate management executive in Washington, D.C. These skills draw a strong correlation to challenges we face in Bethany Beach and make me uniquely qualified to understand and address the business of the town council.
As for volunteer service with the town, I am an original and active member of the Bethany Beach Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee. As part of this important committee, I have participated in some of our most notable recent achievements, including the WAVE safety campaign and coordination with police department and DelDOT to host regular bicycle safety checkpoints. I have also volunteered at the Poseidon Festival, Fourth of July Parade and am supporting educational and informational outreach to area HOAs regarding pedestrian and bicycle safety. Within our larger area community, I am a volunteer with the Delaware Center for Inland Bays and the Art League of Ocean City.
Personally, I am enthusiastic, professional and a strong communicator. With these traits, coupled with my past experiences and significant engagement with the town, I am uniquely qualified to be the next Bethany Beach Town Councilwoman.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. As part of my volunteer activity with the town to date, my main area of emphasis has been to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in our area. As a member of the town council, this will continue as my top priority with a focus on several key strategies:
(1) Improved communication and public education and building on the WAVE campaign and other key initiatives. I will partner with the town and regional resources to further amplify the efforts of the Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee.
(2) Collaboration with neighboring towns and communities. As a large segment of the foot and bicycle traffic in our town comes from surrounding areas, I will build on the great working relationship the town council members have developed with neighboring communities.
(3) Route 1 crossings. Many high-traffic crossings of Route 1 still do not have flashing beacons. I will continue to work with DelDOT to install additional flashing beacons north of Central Avenue and at Ashwood Street, along with improved educational signage for drivers and pedestrians.
In my professional career, I have worked with local governments and business improvement districts to support the creation of new, dedicated bike lanes along busy and dangerous roadways. This direct experience, coupled with the understanding I have built as a member of the Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee, establishes a strong base for me to address this issue as a Bethany Beach Town councilwoman.
My overall goal in addressing all issues would be to ensure that Bethany Beach continues to be a safe and family friendly community for all to enjoy, and remains the Quiet Resort that we’ve all come to love.
Q. What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
A. My husband and I have owned our property since 2016 and have lived here full-time since 2020. We purchased property and moved to Bethany Beach because of the beauty and friendly character of the town and our enjoyment in being able to walk everywhere. You are likely to see us walking through town all year, in the busy hot summer and quiet cold winter months. I was born and raised in suburban Chicago, attended the University of Illinois and moved to Washington, D.C., to attend graduate school. I met my husband, Dave, playing in an alumni softball league and we will have been married 20 years next year.
I am running for Bethany Beach Town Council because I want to give back to the town we have grown to love and provide an additional qualified female voice to represent its residents. I strongly believe that my professional experience and past engagement with the town makes me the most qualified candidate and I appreciate your support.
Jerry Morris
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. I became an active member of Bethany’s town government shortly after becoming a full-time resident in 2010. Since then I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Charter and Ordinance Review Committee, Non-Residential Review Committee and Fourth of July Committee.
I have been privileged to serve as a member of the Town Council for eight years, the last six as secretary-treasurer.
To further my effectiveness as a public servant, I have earned 40 credit hours in the Excellence in Local Government Leadership and Planning Certificate programs offered by the University of Delaware. I also represent the Delaware League of Local Government on the State of Delaware Recycling Committee.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. In addition to ongoing efforts to ensure that the town remains fiscally sound and our efforts to address “nuisance” flooding by constructing a retractable steel dam at the mouth of the Loop Canal, the main issue I would like to focus on if I’m reelected is pedestrian and bicycle safety. The town has made strides in addressing this by constructing bicycle and pedestrian pathways on South Atlantic and Cedarwood, planning for the same safe pathways on Collins-Kent-Wellington, installing median lights on Route 1 and rapid flashing beacons on some crossovers on Route 1 and successfully petitioned the state to lower the speed limit on Kent to 25 mph through Bethany.
However, more needs to be done, and I would focus especially on efforts to redesign South Pennsylvania to provide for safe pathways for both pedestrians and bicyclists, install additional rapid flashing beacons on all street crossovers on Route 1, work with DelDOT to lower the speed limit on Routes 1 and 26 and work with DelDOT and other municipalities and the state legislature to ensure that municipalities can lower and enforce speed limits to what they consider a safe speed on their own streets.
I do and will continue to support the efforts by the town’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee to educate walkers, bikers and vehicle drivers, especially regarding the use of rapid flashing beacons and walking and biking on the correct side of a roadway.
Q. What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
A. I’m a native of Delaware. My wife, Judi, and I have two sons and five grandchildren, and have owned property in Bethany since 1984. After a 45-year career in the DuPont Engineering Department, I retired as an Engineering Fellow in 2010. We then became full-time residents in Bethany.
Currently, my community activities include volunteering at St Ann’s, VFW, Board of Directors for Bethany’s Farmers Market and President of The Canal Homeowners Association.
In the past, I have been a board member of BBLA, served Meals on Wheels and worked on the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour.
If reelected, I would continue to work with citizens and the other council members to serve the best interests of the town and all citizens. And I would continue to listen to and encourage all citizens to actively participate in our government by attending council and committee meetings. It is only by becoming informed and working together that we can keep Bethany Beach the safe and friendly town that we all love.
Patrick Sheplee
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. My wife, Karen, and I have owned our house in Lake Bethany since 2000. We have been married for 53 years and have three children and five grandchildren. Our primary residence is in Columbia, Md., and we spend significant time in Bethany Beach.
I am a certified public accountant and spent my working career in finance and accounting.
I am involved in my homeowners’ association as a member of the board of directors and treasurer. I volunteer for several town events — the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, Operation SEAs the Day and the annual Fourth of July parade. My wife and I have sold parade T-shirts on the boardwalk and picked up trash along Route 1 on Earth Day.
My direct involvement with the town began 11 years ago when I was appointed chairman of the Audit Committee, a position I held for five years.
I also served on the Charter & Ordinance Review Committee. I am currently on the Fourth of July Parade and the Budget & Finance committees, and I am the chairman of the Telecommunications Committee.
Finally, and what I think is my most important qualification, I was elected to the town council in 2017 and have served on the council for the past six years. I am the only non-resident member.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. I need to answer this question with three major issues that deserve being highlighted.
(1) Flooding is an ongoing and complex issue that affects all of us. The fact that we are surrounded on three sides by water and that two-thirds of our town is below sea level makes this an extremely difficult issue to solve. Nuisance flooding is caused by normal amounts of rain and tidal events and is the primary type of flooding that we experience. The potential steel dam at the mouth of the Loop Canal is a promising development that has the potential to significantly reduce this type of flooding. I will continue our effort to determine the feasibility and financing of this major project.
(2) Bicycle, pedestrian and auto safety.
The safety of our citizens and visitors is, and must continue to be, a top priority for the town and council. It is especially critical during the summer season when our population swells from 2,000 to 20,000 people. Bicycle, pedestrian and auto safety needs to be constantly reviewed to see where we can make improvements. We have made multiple improvements during my time on council. The establishment of a dedicated committee shows the importance of this issue. I will continue to support practical measures that improve safety.
(3) Continue our policy of conservative budgeting.
The sound fiscal and moderate policies that the town has followed for many years enable us to accomplish our objectives without large increases in taxes and fees or extensive borrowing. We practice conservative budgeting, which provides adequate funding for our reserves and allows us to provide outstanding services to all our citizens. Our town is in excellent financial condition, and I believe it is imperative that we keep it that way.
The first two issues have been the primary concerns of our citizens for many years and must remain as priorities for the town. The third issue allows us the resources to address the issues facing the town.
Q. What would you like to tell readers about yourself?
A. I have been involved and active in Bethany Beach for 15 years. As I stated above, I have been active in my HOA. I volunteer for several community events, and I have been directly involved in the town itself through multiple committees. I have been a member of our town council for the past six years.
I did all this because I love Bethany Beach. I have demonstrated my involvement and commitment to the community and our town. I have a proven track record and you can see the positions that I have taken on key issues. I have the experience and the knowledge to be an effective member of the town council. I feel this involvement and experience is what separates me from several of the other candidates. I listen to people and take all facts and opinions into account before I make a decision. And I always take the position that I feel is best for the town as a whole.
I thank you for taking the time to read all the candidates’ responses. I ask for your consideration for me when you cast your vote on Sept. 9.
Marc Tanowitz
Q. What qualifications do you bring to this race?
A. My name is Marc Tanowitz, and I am a 25-year veteran of the professional services industry. I founded, built and sold a firm specializing in software and technology services contracting for Fortune 100 clients. I am a member of the board of directors of a women’s empowerment organization, Together We Bake, that trains women in life and career skills that enable them to sustain employment and earn a living wage. My family and I also give back to causes that are particularly close to us and have raised over $500,000 for organizations, including Children’s National Hospital and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Through my professional experience, I have founded, grown and sold (and led the integration into the new owner) a successful professional services firm. It is through this experience that I discovered the concept of servant leadership, and it is this approach that I will bring to the Bethany Beach Town Council. Just as I lead as a steward for a business and serve the people I lead, I will be a steward for the town of Bethany Beach and maintain an obligation to observe the will of the people of or town.
I have been a part-time resident of Bethany Beach since 2019 and intend to become a full-time resident upon retirement. I am an active member of the Bethany Beach community year-round.
Q. What is the biggest issue you would like to address if you win this seat?
A. As a member of the Town Council, my focus will be on representing the interests of our residents, with a particular focus on the sustainability of our community. With this in mind, I will focus on effective stormwater management, increasing pedestrian and bicyclist safety and continuing to support and grow our local economy. For each of these areas, I will view each opportunity through the lens of our residents and how we can continue to enrich the lives of our population through community, connection and prosperity. As a council member with absolutely no commercial interest or benefit from the decisions brought before the council, I will provide a certain check and balance through the application of thoughtful discourse to ensure our actions equitably and holistically benefit our population.
Q. What would you like to tell our readers about yourself?
A. As mentioned during the Coastal Point candidate forum on Aug. 25, I believe the Bethany Beach Town Council has been highly functional and extremely effective. It has ensured that the sense of community and beauty of Bethany Beach remain in place for generations to come. I am impressed with their work and hope to be a part of sustaining their impact in the years to come. It would be an honor to serve alongside the other council members.