The Town of Bethany Beach on Tuesday, May 12, announced that it will re-open its beach and boardwalk, for exercise and walking only, on Friday, May 15, at 12:01 a.m.
“In light of the shift from complete closure to limited beach access along the Delmarva coast, and today’s announcement from Rehoboth Beach that they will open their beach and boardwalk to walking and exercise, beginning Friday, May 15,” officials said, “the Town of Bethany Beach will open the boardwalk and beach to pedestrian traffic.”
Bethany officials noted that Gov. John Carney’s order closing State beaches is still in effect, but the Town of Bethany Beach as of Friday will be allowing exercising/walking on the beach and boardwalk, as allowed at municipal discretion in the governor’s order.
“No other activity will be allowed on Bethany’s beach or boardwalk,” they emphasized.
In addition, they noted, Bethany Beach Town Code prohibits dog walking on its beach and boardwalk from May 15 until Sept. 30. That prohibition will also go into effect Friday, May 15, at 12:01 a.m., meaning that while the beach and boardwalk will re-open for walking and exercise on Friday, people will not be allowed to bring their dogs with them at that time.
The Bethany Beach Town Council has also scheduled a council meeting, via online video, for Friday, May 15, at 1 p.m., to discuss and possibly vote on changes to the Town's parking regulations for the summer of 2020, and to discuss and possibly vote on boardwalk and beach restrictions.
The meeting can be accessed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i8gbLIV_RsyjBAPbDhPgkQ. As with the last web-based council meeting, those wishing to comment will need to register with their name, address and Bethany Beach address (if applicable), and they will be able to send comments to town officials during the meeting via the chat interface in the Zoom meeting window.