Beaches state wide will re-open at 5 p.m. on May 22 to Delaware residents and out-of-state residents who have been quarantined in Delaware for at least 14 days. As of May 15, the Town of Bethany Beach re-opened its beach and boardwalk for walking and exercise only. The Town will begin lifeguard season on May 23 at 9 a.m., and will control crowding on the beach and boardwalk using parking limitations.