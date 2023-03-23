The Bethany Beach Stormwater & Flooding Committee met on Monday at town hall to talk about a Delaware Sea Grant study updating a 10-year-old report on how the coastal economy contributes to the state and a new back-bay study to look at coastal storm impacts. One of the takeaways is that Bethany Beach is saturated with surface water, and there is nowhere for stormwater to go, which creates localized flooding.
“The back-bay study is still in its infancy,” said Ron Calef, who chairs the committee. “We are progressing forward. It has been initiated.”
The first larger-scale meeting on back bays is scheduled to happen with municipalities impacted, including Bethany Beach, and it envisages work between DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers that does not involve municipal public works.
The Town’s steel gate dam project was discussed at Monday’s meeting by Bethany Beach Town Manager Cliff Graviet.
“We have pushed construction of the dam back a number of months and have gone back to the engineer on survey work on the Assawoman [Canal]. We want to expand what we are doing. The dam is 3 feet tall, and it overtops, so it is somewhat self-regulating.”
“We are going to do a flyover to continue to see how it functions,” said Graviet. “The project is alive and well. We are going to do our ‘dammed-est!’” he joked about completing the dam.
Jim Smith is part of the committee and had extensive experience with the Army Corps of Engineers before serving as a Bethany Beach Town Council member. He questioned why the delay in dam work occurred and whether there were questions raised by the engineering firm. Graviet said the issue is really funding the actual construction work. It will cost more than $2 million to build a new dam.
Replenishment expected to extend into summer season
Calef also noted on Monday that Bethany Beach’s beach replenishment, with Weeks Marine of New Jersey as the contractor, would likely begin after Easter, toward the end of April.
“They should be localizing beach replenishment, starting first in Rehoboth.”
“The replenishment will come south, and we had hoped they would already be mobilized by now,” said Graviet. “I am afraid it will be replenishment in the summer — that is the way it looks.
“It is overdue for us,” he added.
While most of the dune crossovers damaged by storms late last year are now in place, the crossovers have not been properly groomed, and that means the Town is not able to put down the accessibility-enhancing Mobi-mats, he said.
“If we put them down now, you could ski down the dunes on them,” said Graviet.
DNREC is scheduled to return to Bethany for dune grooming, to create a nicer slope or grade.
“They are the only people who can do the work,” confirmed Graviet. The town’s beaches, from the back side of the dune eastward, are under DNREC’s purview. The Town cannot make any significant alterations.
Analysis shows high groundwater levels
The Stormwater & Flooding Committee also reported on the Town’s soil-boring study.
“We have a high saturation level here,” said Graviet. “It is essentially groundwater that is saturated right at the surface, based on a boring analysis for our town.”
“The swales in your yard are full of water because they are saturated,” he said. “It’s not because they are not draining well,” said Graviet. “The ground is saturated at 3.2 feet, according to the boring analysis,” and is 100 percent wet at those levels.
Canal and creek dredging on committee’s radar
The Association of Coastal Towns, which includes Bethany Beach, will be providing funds to Delaware Sea Grant to update the coastal economy report after 10 years.
“Bethany took the lead on making these contributions,” said Calef.
Calef also discussed the dredging at Whites Creek and that the DNREC dredge team “will not get to the Assawoman at all this year,” he said. “They have to stop work on March 31.”
DNREC officials announced recently that the project would not meet the designated timeline for completion, which is set to avoid impacting wildlife. They said the work would be resumed in the fall. Boaters and dock owners using the undredged sections of the creek have complained that they have little or no boat access until the work is done. But once March 31 arrives, the contractor has been ordered to stop the work until fall.
“They are pumping their spoils all the way over to the Assawoman Bay to replenish the shorelines and the wetlands. You can see the dredge work and the contribution of the spoils to our inland bays,” noted Calef, “if you look from the bridge.”
“The State will be dredging the Assawoman [Canal] next spring,” noted Graviet. “We were hoping to piggyback off their efforts [at Whites Creek] and really join the spoils distribution, which is hard to do. We will have to get our own permits later.”
“The Loop Canal is just a simple maintenance dredge,” he emphasized. “We must shore up the land strip on the Loop Canal side. After the Assawoman is dredged, it will speed up the water flow, and that creates more water volume in the Loop Canal.”
A living shoreline project for the Loop Canal expected to cost $150,000, which would provide coconut logs for shore protection project near the canal bulkhead. Graviet said Bethany is seeking a permit for the living shoreline project and thought it might be possible to complete that this fall.
Smith said, “We have caused our own problems with logs in our canals. I would rather see resiliency work with some of the dredge spoils. The logs just erode or eventually wash away.”