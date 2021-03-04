Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman recently expressed her approval of the early work of the Town’s new committees: Telecommunications, Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety and Stormwater & Flooding.
Hardiman said she had been very impressed with the first meeting of the Telecommunications Committee on Feb. 12, and the overall caliber of people coming onto the new committees.
Councilman Patrick Sheplee, at the town council’s Feb. 19 meeting, had reported from the first meeting of the Telecommunications Committee, which met Feb. 12, appropriately, via Zoom. He said the group had discussed mobile cell phone service issues, such as towers and antenna placement, including the fact that Verizon had been granted permits and installed multiple 5G antennas along the boardwalk to improve signal there.
On the subject of television, internet and telephone service, he noted that Mediacom currently serves the town, with Comcast expected to begin its service there in the next 18 to 24 months. He said Mediacom has been making efforts to replace its aging equipment, while Verizon’s fiber optic network had been installed downtown for business customers, with that work gradually proceeding west down Route 26.
Sheplee said the committee’s action items included investigating developing education materials for residents on how they could improve their current services, such as instructions, tips and equipment suggestions; considering communicating updates on Comcast and Mediacom developments via the Town website; and exploring other methods of 5G service with vendors. He said the group had discussed forms of 5G that would not require massive deployment of 5G antennas but could still satisfy the public’s needs for 5G service. They planned to form a subgroup to discuss the issues with vendors.
Hardiman also reported on Feb. 19 that Lee Bunting — who had made an unsuccessful run for the town council in September and was being considered as an appointee to the Charter & Ordinance Review Committee (CORC) — had participated in the committee’s Feb. 3 meeting via Zoom videoconference. She said his input during the meeting was received favorably. The council later in the meeting voted to approve his appointment to the committee.
She also reported that CORC was working on a possible amendment that would establish a permanent voter-registration list for residents of the town who are not property owners or who are part of an ownership LLC. Currently, such people have to re-register with the Town each year in order to vote in town elections.
The committee is also working on an amendment to the town code regarding the digging of holes on the beach. Hardiman said the Town’s “beach ambassadors,” who help with beach-related code enforcement that otherwise might fall on the Town’s lifeguards, had brought to Assistant Town Manager John Apple their concerns that large holes that had been dug on the beach were not being refilled before people left the beach, posing a danger to people and to the Town’s beach cleaning machine.
She said the committee was looking at sample ordinances from other towns that address the digging of large holes and would be working on it with Apple in hopes of bringing an ordinance change to the council in the next month or two.
Also at the Feb. 19 meeting:
- The council voted to reschedule second readings and votes on three ordinances that had been scheduled for that meeting, to happen in March instead.
- Councilman Jerry Morris reported that, at 83 percent of the way through the Town’s fiscal year, the Town had collected 90.9 percent of its budgeted revenue, versus 104.9 at the same point in 2020, with expenditures coming in at 74.5 percent of the budgeted amounts, versus 82 percent in 2020. The shift in both figures reflects the impacts of the pandemic on the Town’s normal financial operations, with both expenses and revenue coming in lower, at a slower pace than usual.
He noted that the Budget & Finance Committee was projecting that the Town would come in at $125,000 under its budgeted revenue and $580,000 under budgeted expenses, and that the Town had received some funding from the CARES Act to help with the impact of the pandemic.
- The council unanimously approved a change in its ordinance regarding fence restrictions, which did not require a second reading. Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer said the ordinance change had a two-fold purpose: to eliminate some ambiguity about from where the Town measures the height of a fence (from the ground or knee-wall, etc.), and to consolidate terminology (such as arbor, trellis, etc.) in one spot.
- Finally, the council voted to recommend the governor reappoint Charles McMullen as the Town’s alderman. He’s served in that position since 2006. The appointment is for a three-year term. It is made by the governor and must be approved by a majority of the state senate.
“He’s done a very good job for the Town,” Hardiman said, noting that the job had been “especially challenging this past summer.”