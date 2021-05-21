It’s been 324 days since the Town of Bethany Beach adopted its own town-level mask mandate to require people to wear protective masks in the often-crowded downtown area, including the boardwalk, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And on Friday, May 21, the Bethany Beach Town Council voted unanimously to repeal that ordinance, nullifying the mask mandate in parallel with the State of Delaware removing its state-level mandate.
Both of those changes came in the wake of the CDC modifying its guidance on the subject.
The Town’s repeal of the mask-mandate ordinance comes with some qualifications, as — in keeping with that revised CDC guidance — the Town will continue to recommend that unvaccinated individuals ages 2 or older should wear protective masks and maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others not in their immediate household.
Fully vaccinated people (meaning it’s been at least two weeks since they received their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) no longer need to mask or keep distant from others.
The mask mandate also remains in place for certain settings, including public transportation — which means they will be required on the town trolley, at least for now.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet told the council at their May 21 meeting that the State has followed the CDC guidance in continuing to require masks on all public transportation.
“There’s no equivocation that we can find,” Graviet said of the CDC and State information on the subject. “We will see if DHSS will give us variance,” he said of the trolley system, adding that he could foresee problems with people walking out of their homes without a mask, wanting to get on the trolley and wanting to get on without a mask.
“The drivers will have masks to give to people,” he noted, but he said he hoped that necessity might be avoided by perhaps getting some kind of approval from the State, since the trolleys’ sides are generally kept open to the outside air and their shields will be up. Until and unless such a variance is granted, though, the Town will keep with the mask mandate on its public transportation.
Other locations where masks may be required will depend on individual businesses, Graviet said, referencing the CDC and State guidance that now says those who are fully vaccinated need not wear masks — except where required by state and local laws, which also includes businesses being allowed to set their own rules.
Enforcement plan in place, with additional staff
“It’s important that you all know what we will be doing with enforcement this year,” Graviet said, later noting that he had already received a couple emails asking about Town enforcement on the issue.
“I don’t think town staff will be doing anything to enforce it, unless a specific business requires it — and businesses are allowed to require it.” And if customers at a business that requires masking refuse to comply, he said, that could become a law-enforcement issue — not one for code-enforcement, but one for police.
On that topic, Graviet told the council that the Bethany Beach Police Department had had some trouble getting the level of staffing for seasonal police offers that they had initially hoped for, anticipating a very busy summer with potential for large crowds. He said seven of the seasonal hires had ended up resigning before their work for the Town even began. But the BBPD was able to add four more people to replace some of those seven, taking it up to 14 total.
He said it has been less of an issue of concern for the Town since the announcement that the State would repeal the bulk of its mask requirements, as the initial push to hire extra officers was related to the Town’s ability to enforce the COVID-19-related restrictions.
Graviet said they had also hired seven beach code-enforcement officers, which he said he thought might still be needed.
“All indications are that we will have very, very busy summer,” he said, noting that the Town’s beach is the largest he’d seen going into a summer season in recent years.
In addition to existing prohibitions on tents and canopies on the beach, the code-enforcement officers will also be enforcing the Town’s new ordinance officially limiting the size of holes dug on the beach to no more than 1 foot deep and 2 feet wide.
Graviet said he expected them to “softly” enforce code issues on the boardwalk and beach. Since they are not sworn police officers, they do not have the power of arrest. Instead, they operate under the auspices of Code Enforcement Officer/Assistant Town Manager John Apple.
“They are John’s crew, and he makes sure they bring his approach to enforcement,” Graviet said, noting that Apple has only had to make five or six arrests during his entire career.
Additionally, the Town will directly staff the downtown information booth — which he noted has usually been staffed by staff from the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce or its volunteers — when someone was available. That has meant inconsistent hours for opening and closing the booth.
This summer, with town staff being available to answer questions at the booth, he said the booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and free masks will be available for anyone who wants one.
DHSS gives approval for summer events
Finally, Graviet told the Council that the Town had requested, and received, from DHSS approval for a number of its special events and regular summer entertainment offerings, including the bandstand entertainment (reduced to Thursday nights only this summer but extending through October), Movies on the Beach, the Fourth of July fireworks display (though the parade has been canceled for 2021) and the Seaside Craft Show, which was originally set to take place on June 5.
“With each passing day, it seems summer will be very close to pre-COVID days,” he said, noting that the change in emergency orders removing most of the mask requirements meant that the Town had wanted to resume a semi-normal summer schedule.
But while they received approval from DHSS for the event, Graviet said organizers of the Seaside Craft Show had met mid-week and decided they just wouldn’t have enough time to effectively put together the event for 2021, only two and a half weeks out. It has been canceled, to return in 2022.
The events that will be held this summer will have some requirements mandated by DHSS, Graviet said, including that the Town create some markings or other indication of what 3 feet of social distancing looks like. He said the Town would begin putting “yard sticks” on or close to the existing advisory “sandwich board” signs downtown, advising people that if they have not been vaccinated, they should wear a mask.
And, with the mask mandate dropped and DHHS’s approval, Graviet asked the town council to revisit its preliminary decision to go ahead with a Fourth of July fireworks display on the federal holiday of Monday, July 5, and decide whether to confirm that would proceed under a contract they approved earlier this year.
They did so unanimously, with Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer saying, “I think that would be a nice thing. … There seem to be a lot of people here, and they’ll be looking forward to some family entertainment.”