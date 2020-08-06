The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Bethany Beach have been working together to find a solution that will mutually benefit the downtown Bethany Beach businesses and those looking to support local business, according to those organizations.
In August, patrons are able to park for free town-wide on Tuesday evenings, from 4 to 11 p.m., with complimentary parking for the entire month of September. (Typically, summertime meters would be in effect thought Sept. 15.)
“The removal of pay-to-park in September is great news for the businesses and those looking to enjoy the town,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “September has so much to offer in Bethany Beach, with gorgeous weather and the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.”
Similarly, Rehoboth Beach is offering “Meterless Mondays” from 4 to 10 p.m. on Mondays in August.
“While the summer has been a momentous struggle, we are excited to see the Town taking a step in a direction that supports small business in Bethany,” said Alex Heidenberger, owner of Mango’s in Bethany Beach. “Public safety remains our main focus; however, any additional revenue is welcome, as it helps pay vendors, landlords and staff. Decisions like these can bring positivity and light in a very dark time for our community of small businesses in Bethany Beach. Thank you to Town leadership for moving the conversation forward again.”
“Businesses are a vital part of our community, and we all want them to succeed,” said Vice Mayor Rosemary Hardiman. “We’ve been happy to work with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and business leaders to implement additional suggestions for parking arrangements to help them during this COVID-19 crisis period. Hopefully, these small changes will encourage more customers to visit and support all Bethany Beach businesses.”
Follow along with your favorite businesses to see deals and specials being run on Tuesdays.
Free parking will be available on the following Tuesday evenings from 4 to 11 p.m.:
Tuesday, Aug. 4; Tuesday, Aug. 11; Tuesday, Aug. 18; Tuesday, Aug. 25.