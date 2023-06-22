The plan to cancel Fourth of July fireworks in Bethany Beach this year, due to beach replenishment, is being met with resistance from a local surf-shop owner, but Mayor Rosemary Hardiman said it’s the only option, and visitors can still celebrate the holiday with a concert and parade.
The fireworks display has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
Jim McGrath, owner of Bethany Surf Shop, sent an e-mail to Town Manager Cliff Graviet on Tuesday, June 20, suggesting the fireworks be shot from a part of the beach that will have already been replenished by July 4.
“Two weeks from today, sections of the beach will be much larger and reopened to the public. I find it hard to believe that beach replenishment was used as an excuse to cancel our town’s Fourth of July fireworks. Please respond, I want to make sure all council members receive this email,” McGrath wrote to the town manager.
Beach replenishment, being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on eight streets, between Campbell Parkway and north to Third Street, and from Campbell Parkway south to Wellington Parkway, began June 9 and is expected to be completed between June 29 and July 9.
McGrath said the Town made the announcement that fireworks were canceled last Friday, June 16, then the town office closed for three days, including Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth holiday.
“So, during that time, nobody is answering the phone. From the Town’s perspective, beach replenishment is good, but I’m not a fan of beach replenishment. Last fall, we had no access to the beach a week before Thanksgiving, and the Town did nothing until before Christmas to pile up sand on the beach.
“Now replenishment comes along in the summertime, in June. Last week, they closed off the beach, in June, about a quarter-mile of beach down to Hollywood, for a week, and pumped nothing. They did nothing. So, from a business standpoint, that is going to affect business and real estate people, people who rented houses, people who think they can walk from those houses to the beach. They have guards sitting there so you can’t go on the sections of the beach,” he said.
But Mayor Rosemary Hardiman told the Coastal Point, while McGrath is objecting, other business owners are saying having Labor Day fireworks instead will boost business at the sometimes-lagging end of the busy summer tourist season.
“So being opposed to canceling the fireworks is not unanimous,” Hardiman said.
“I know people have come to expect fireworks, but we haven’t had any pushback from any residents, except one. It is some of the businesses. Some people are saying people come here to look at the fireworks that day, but we are also having a concert at the bandstand and a parade.
“We had to look at several factors. First of all, if we postponed it at the last minute, we would still have an agreement with the fireworks company. And beach replenishment is up in the air. This week, more storms are going to push the schedule back even further. We only have one barge right now for South Bethany and Bethany. The third barge had to go to another job, so what if there is a breakdown on a barge?
“And in both South Bethany and Bethany, problems with the pipe delayed us both by about a week. They were having mechanical problems. They are scheduled to stop work the Friday before the Fourth of July and pick it up again the Wednesday after the Fourth of July,” Hardiman noted.
The beach at Wellington Parkway is the largest section of beach inside town limits, at more than 300 feet wide, and the one used to launch fireworks — especially since structures there are farthest from the beach, as required by the fire marshal — and replenishment at Wellington Parkway won’t be finished by July 4.
McGrath suggested launching from Ocean View Parkway instead, but the mayor said the area is too small “and not nearly 300 feet.”
“They were supposed to do this before Memorial Day, and we were supposed to be done, so you can see how far behind they are and how uncertain the timetable is for beach replenishment,” she said.
Some have suggested shooting off fireworks from a barge off the coast, as has been done in the past, but Hardiman said that when the Town tried that previously, officials quickly learned barges in the ocean don’t do well for shooting fireworks, with the ocean waves and changing tides. It would work in the bay or in a lake, but not in the ocean, she said, plus it adds $10,000 to $15,000 to the cost of the fireworks presentation.
“One year, a thunderstorm came up and the Coast Guard had to rescue the crew, and all the fireworks washed off the barge. You need a couple tugboats, along with a barge, and that’s provided you don’t have rough seas. And you have to find a barge and tugboat between now and the Fourth of July. Plus, you have to get permission from the Coast Guard to do it.
“We tried practically everything we could think of,” she said of alternatives to rescheduling the fireworks display for later in the summer. “Sea Colony is not wide enough. We’re disappointed to have to cancel, too, but we felt we had no other choice,” the mayor said.