In a continuing effort to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety, the Town of Bethany Beach announces a new public awareness campaign called WAVE for Safety in Bethany Beach. WAVE stands for Wait/Watch, Assess, Verify and Engage/Enter when considering traffic patterns and crosswalks.
A series of videos was produced to better illustrate the initiative. The videos can be seen on the Town’s YouTube channel: @BethanyBeachGov.
According to NHTSA studies and the Office of Highway Safety, Delaware has one of the highest per-capita pedestrian fatality rates in the nation. Approximately 24 percent of all traffic fatalities involve pedestrians. To address this, the Town established a Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, which was instrumental in bringing the WAVE concept to fruition.
“The WAVE campaign is just one more way the Town works to provide a safe environment for its residents and visitors,” officials noted. “In the summer, the Bethany Beach Police Department regularly conducts safety check points to install bike lights and distribute informational flyers. The full-time officers work overtime running patrols geared toward bicycle and pedestrian safety and public awareness. In 2022, the Town installed crosswalk notification posts at all high-volume pedestrian areas along Coastal Highway.”
To view the videos and subscribe to the Town’s channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/bethanybeachgov. Once the channel reaches 1,000 subscribers, the Town can begin to stream concerts, officials added.