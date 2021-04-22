Bethany Beach is tentatively moving forward with plans for a Fourth of July fireworks display but acknowledging that it may need to cancel the event again this year.
The Town has already decided to cancel the early portions of its usual summer events — including bandstand performances, movies on the beach and beach bonfires — with all of them being canceled until the second or third week of June, with conditions to be reassessed at that time.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet, at the April 16 town council meeting, told the council that while Gov. John Carney “remains upbeat and optimistic,” there has been an ongoing uptick in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive in the state. While the most recent hotspots have been in New Castle County, he said Sussex County’s numbers had ticked up 1 to 2 percent higher in the last week or so, at 6.5 percent of tests coming back positive.
“With that in mind,” he said, “there’s a real problem in scheduling any sort of special events.”
Coming just a few weeks after that reassessment is planned, the annual Fourth of July events, too, are on a bubble. With vaccination programs nationwide having reached about 50 percent of people older than 16 and several more virulent variants of the COVID-19 virus having made their way to the state, it remains to be seen whether large events can be safely held this summer, even outdoors, and whether such events can effectively be held in compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations.
Graviet said the Town had begun a dialogue with pyrotechnics company Starfire Corp. in late 2021 regarding the possibility of a 2021 Fourth of July fireworks show and had committed to the July 4 date in February. That led to the council considering Starfire’s $35,000 contract at their April 16 meeting, with a note of caution expressed by the town manager.
“With the realization that we might not proceed with the shooting,” Graviet said, “we have six months to schedule an alternate date, if we decide to cancel in mid-June.”
He said the council might want to consider an alternative date of Labor Day, “or maybe more ideally, New Year’s weekend, 2021-2022.”
Graviet said there is a cost to the Town should it decide to cancel, as well as some other issues they might want to address regarding that possibility, but that, for right now, he recommended the council move forward with the contract.
Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer noted that Starfire is also now scheduled to provide Ocean City, Md.’s Fourth of July fireworks show, after that town’s prior vendor dropped out over concerns about COVID-19 restrictions, in favor of doing smaller shows in other areas.
As with much of the Town’s summer plans, the fate of the fireworks show is once again unknown, until closer to the planned date of July 4.
Town looks to address anticipated large summer crowds
Graviet on April 16 also reported to the council plans for the Town’s COVID-19 response for the coming summer season over all.
“We’re expecting significantly larger crowds than last year,” Graviet said, adding that Realtors town officials had spoken with said they had already “maxed out” their rental listings.
“This year has potential to be a banner year, regardless of any interaction with COVID,” he said.
With so many people expected, Graviet said town officials were looking at steps they can take to ensure that they can enforce state and town mask and social-distancing requirements, especially in the C-1 downtown commercial area and on the beach.
Already, he said, they’ve increased the number of code-enforcement beach attendants to eight, with more perhaps being hired going forward, depending on how the weekends look as the season approaches.
Graviet said he’d discussed those issues with Rehoboth Beach officials recently, as that town begins to see its seasonal traffic increase. He said they were working on enforcement issues already.
“They reported a good number of problems,” he said, especially related to masks and people being belligerent regarding wearing of masks; people who’ve been vaccinated presenting their vaccination cards as proof of their vaccination and their proffered reason not to wear masks; and talking to people as they approach about wearing and not wearing masks.
Graviet said Rehoboth officials are already struggling to deal with the enforcement issues.
“They’re finding they’re not able to walk the boardwalk in a timely manner because they’re dealing with issues every 10 or 15 feet,” he said, while noting that he didn’t think their seasonal staff were working yet, and Rehoboth doesn’t use the civilian code-enforcement attendants that Bethany has been using since the start of the pandemic.
Graviet advised the council that they may have to discuss in the next few weeks what Bethany Beach might be able to do to address such problems.
“We’re going to have to look to some significant element of self-regulation on the part of residents and visitors,” he warned.
With those concerns in mind, Graviet said town staff had decided to “resurrect” its downtown public information booth, which the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce had staffed intermittently in recent years, and will instead be staffing that booth daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., using town staff to help the beach attendants and police.
“It was very popular,” he said of the booth, which has offered information about Bethany, highlights of the area, places to visit and town services — but would also now be used as a location to hand out information specific to COVID-19, the Town’s regulations and state requirements, as well as a place to give out free protective masks.
Instead of asking the Town’s seasonal employees to walk around with gloves on and masks to hand out as they interact with people who need them, Graviet said people will instead be instructed to go to the booth and pick up a mask if they’re so inclined. (Masks are still required downtown, including on dune crossings and heavily crowded areas of the beach.)
Also on April 16, Graviet provided updates on a number of other topics in the town.
• The Town has moved ahead with a test of new access rules for the town’s beachfront parking lots. This year, both residents (with resident parking passes) and those paying to park will be able to access those lots. Last year, they were largely restricted to residents, in an effort to control crowding on the beach.
• Graviet reported that a local business owner had contacted state officials and asked them to install a pedestrian warning light at the crosswalk across Route 26 between DiFebo’s restaurant and the new DiFebo’s Market. There is a crosswalk there already, but Graviet said there was some concern about a large number of people crossing between the two businesses.
He said DelDOT officials weren’t able to substantiate that a significant number of people cross there, but that the Town and DelDOT had agreed that a more extensive study of Route 26 crosswalks, signals and such, from the bridge at the Assawoman Canal to Route 1, is needed. He said such a study could be expected to be done this summer, to account for higher levels of summer traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular, but that anything that comes of that study won’t be completed this summer.
• Weather-permitting, Graviet said the Town’s water tower was set to be cleaned and powerwashed this week, in a move that he said was “a little overdue,” especially with wet weather over the last year having made the tower’s aesthetics deteriorate more quicky than usual.
Also at the water plant, Graviet said the driveway had been widened, to allow for the tractor-trailers that use it to safely turn in and out without having to run onto the nearby grass.
• Graviet said Comcast continues to work in Bethany, with all of the current activity involving commercial internet service. He said they’ve put in trunk lines and run a line to town hall, though they haven’t yet gotten to the remedial work to be done after the infrastructure is installed.
He said Comcast anticipates they will be offering residential service by the fourth quarter of 2021, though that does not mean the entire town will be able to get the service at that time. He said Comcast will make service available to residents in specific areas of town as they complete the work in each area.
• Graviet said town staff had surveyed downtown business owners about the 15-minute parking spots that were created during the early days of the pandemic, after a petition had been circulated with the position that having the 15-minute spots “wasn’t in the best interest of the businesses.” He said that, “quite the contrary,” the Town survey of the businesses found that they resoundingly supported the 15-minute parking.
“As long as there are restrictions on the number of people who can enter their restaurants,” he said, “they feel the 15-minute parking is vital to the existence of their businesses.”
• The town manager also noted the apparent adaptability of the local osprey population, with many more of the raptors breeding in the area in the last few years, including a pair building a nest on the tower between town hall and the fire department next door, despite the noisy work and activity going on in the alley during Comcast’s service installation.
• Graviet noted that the Town collected more transfer-tax revenue this fiscal year than ever before, at $1.6 million, influenced by the current seller’s market and resulting price increases. But, he noted, there has also been a 2,450 percent increase in Google searches for “When is housing market going to crash?” showing that concerns are on the rise that a new housing bubble may be burst at some point in the near future.
• Ahead of the summer season and parking enforcement beginning in mid-May, Graviet also asked the town council to review the Town’s parking signs, to see if clarification is needed, as some people didn’t understand the signage last summer, he said.
• Finally, Graviet showed the council the new uniform for the Town’s beach attendants, noting that the bright green shirts are meant to serve the same purpose as the bright yellow seasonal police uniform shirts, catching people’s eyes in the event they need assistance.