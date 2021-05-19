After initially canceling all special events and entertainment offerings through mid-June, with plans to reevaluate on June 1, Bethany Beach officials announced this week that — while some early-season favorites, such as the Poseidon Festival and Seaside Craft Show, have been postponed until next year — the bulk of the regular entertainment events are still set to be held this summer, and Fourth of July fireworks are officially a go.
Gov. John Carney’s 29th modification to the state’s pandemic-related emergency declaration, issued last week, reduces restrictions on larger gatherings, indoors and out. Large events have still been subject to State approval processes, and references to larger outdoor gatherings in the 29th Modification say that the Division of Public Health will develop a rubric for determining whether an outdoor gathering of more than 250 people will require masks.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet told the Coastal Point on Tuesday, May 18, that the Town had asked the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services to approve a plan to hold the boardwalk-based craft show on June 5, and the Town did receive approval, officials confirmed on Wednesday, May 19.
However, they announced on Wednesday that the Seaside Craft Show had nonetheless been canceled for 2021. Events Coordinator Julie Malewski said organizers felt there were too many last-minute tasks to host a successful craft show on such short notice.
The town council had also previously approved a contract with a pyrotechnics vendor for the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks display, with Graviet having cautioned that circumstances might require the Fourth of July events to be canceled again this year, in which case the contracted fireworks display would be rescheduled, likely for Labor Day weekend or the New Year’s holiday.
Graviet said Tuesday that the Town had also asked DHHS to approve the Town holding the fireworks on July 5 at 9:15 p.m., as originally planned. Malewski confirmed Wednesday that the Fourth of July fireworks are “a go,” though the annual parade — which takes considerable time to organize and book participants — has been canceled for 2021.
That also includes the Town’s previously scheduled bandstand performances and Movies on the Beach events, which are now set to begin June 10. Graviet said Tuesday that the Town was requesting DHSS approve those as well, though with a slightly different schedule than usual.
“Except for July 4th week, we are only doing one bandstand show a week, on Thursdays; but we are now doing bandstand shows on Saturdays through September and October,” he said of a lighter but extended season. “In addition, we are doing movies on Mondays through the summer and on Fridays in September. Less in-season, more off-season,” he explained.
(A full review of the Town’s revised 2021 summer entertainment schedule will be found on the Coastal Point’s website.)
Town’s mask mandate to be discussed May 21
Last year, Bethany Beach implemented a requirement for people to wear protective masks when on the boardwalk and in the downtown area, and asking beachgoers to wear masks when coming onto or leaving the beach, or where crowding limited the ability to observe 6 feet of social distancing.
With the governor lifting mask mandates statewide as of May 21, under revised guidance from the CDC, the Town’s own mask mandate is up for discussion at the planned May 21 town council meeting. (Under the revised state order, masks remain required statewide on public transit and on planes, and in schools, healthcare facilities and congregate settings, such as prisons and homeless shelters, as well as State-owned buildings and facilities.)
“The Town Council will consider on the 21st how it wants to proceed regarding masks,” Graviet said. “I’d expect the Council will follow the latest CDC guidelines and follow the State’s latest Emergency Declaration regarding mask compliance.”
One place where visitors and residents can expect mask mandates to remain in effect is on the town trolley.
“Both the CDC and the State require masks on public transportation,” Graviet said. “We will comply with that requirement.”
Fare for the trolley remains 25 cents each way. (The trolley can now be tracked online, at https://portal.gpsinsight.com/d/publicmap.php?key=gpsi58ff5a953a2d9, to give riders an idea what time it should be in their area. The trolley service area is highlighted on the map, with trolley stops also marked.)
Some parking rules change from 2020, others remain
Paid parking season began on May 15 in Bethany Beach, with some changes, as circumstances begin to normalize from last year’s special pandemic rules.
While some additional areas of the town were restricted to resident-only parking last year — including the street-end lots at the beach — to control crowding on the beach and boardwalk, the Town has opted to expand parking access for 2021. Lots adjacent to the beach are pay-to-park and residential this year, Graviet said. “Other than that, everything is as it has been in the past.”
The addition of 15-minute parking spaces downtown was another change for 2020’s pandemic circumstances, offering downtown restaurants and shops a place for customers to park briefly so they could get a to-go order or have a curbside-pickup order dropped off at their car, and helping to ensure those customers could find a parking space for that kind of brief stop.
Graviet said previously reported that town staff had surveyed downtown business owners about the 15-minute parking spots, after a petition had been circulated with the position that having the 15-minute spots “wasn’t in the best interest of the businesses.”
“As long as there are restrictions on the number of people who can enter their restaurants,” he had said of the downtown business owners, “they feel the 15-minute parking is vital to the existence of their businesses.”
This week, he confirmed that the plan is to retain the 15-minute spaces, at least for now.
“We will keep 15-minute parking for this summer and then reassess, he said.
Parking fees remain at $2.50 per hour for the 2021 summer season, with the Town accepting parking fees paid via the ParkMobile app or via parking kiosks dispersed throughout the paid parking areas.
Town aimed to hire more staff for this summer
Graviet had previously said that he hoped to have more staff than usual hired for the summer of 2021, citing expected high numbers of visitors as pandemic restrictions loosen, people look to vacation after having stayed home so much of the last year and more people become vaccinated. Mask enforcement, as well as the usual needs for lifeguards, police, code-enforcement and parking staff (but with likely more people in town) were a key factor in that goal.
This week, Graviet said the Town hadn’t been able to hire the full expanded contingent he’d hoped to hire, but that he felt the need to overhire wasn’t as vital as had originally been expected.
“We were able to hire 14 seasonal police officers, instead of the 17 we had hoped to hire,” he said. “Lifeguards are staffed, Beach Ambassadors and Parking staffed. Public Works understaffed. We had wanted to overhire police and code-enforcement personnel, because of previous COVID-19 restrictions. The sudden loosening of restrictions has made that much less critical,” Graviet said.
Town ready for questions as season begins
With a new official restriction on the digging of large holes on the beach for the summer of 2021, Graviet said the Town had required “no enforcement of any sort at this time regarding oversize holes on the beach.”
The new ordinance limits holes dug on the beach to no more than 1 foot deep and 2 feet across. It’s a formalization of the existing beach rule of “Do not dig large holes in the sand,” and one of the few non-pandemic-related changes in the town since the summer of 2019.
Graviet said he expected visitors may have more questions than usual about how things are operating in the town this summer, after a very unusual summer of 2020, and the Town is prepared to handle that.
“We have reopened the info kiosk downtown, staffed with Town personnel, to help with any questions people may have as a result of changes we have experienced in the last year and a half,” he said. “We have added additional Beach Ambassadors to the beach and boardwalk,” he added.