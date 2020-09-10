The 2020 Bethany Beach Town Council election is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m., with four council members to be elected this year to two-year terms and five candidates — four incumbents and one challenger.
This year’s council candidates are challenger Russell Evans, a part-time resident, and incumbents Faith Denault, R. Bruce Frye, Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer, all full-time residents. (At least four of the seven members of the council must be residents of the town, but all may be residents of the town.)
This year, all property owners were sent an affidavit in the mail to request an absentee ballot if they wished to vote in the council election by mail instead of in person. Property owners are automatically registered to vote in town elections. Residents who are not property owners are generally eligible to vote but must have registered with the Town at least 30 days ahead of the election.
Details on voter registration requirements and the Sept. 12 election are online at http://www.townofbethanybeach.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=581. Information on the absentee balloting process is also available on the Town website at https://www.townofbethanybeach.com/156/Absentee-Ballot-Information. For more information, contact town hall at (302) 537-3771 or visit the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com.
Once again, the Coastal Point has asked each of the candidates a series of questions, to help better inform voters. Their responses are below, in alphabetical order.
Faith Denault
Q. Parking restrictions have been one way the Town has addressed concerns about social distancing on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been without controversy. How do you see the parking, or other, restrictions being addressed going forward?
A. Bethany will always comply with the governor’s guidelines. Until the state has been elevated to Phase 3, the current parking restrictions will remain in place to help control crowding on the beach and in town. The town manager is always monitoring the parking situation and if changes are required, he adjusts them accordingly. Parking will continue to be limited to residents only on ocean front parking lots between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. All other parking in town will be open and free after Sept. 15.
Q. The pandemic has impacted many small businesses, including those in Bethany. Do you feel the Town should do anything to assist its businesses? If so, what?
A. Bethany officials have been in contact with the business owners, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, to discuss how the Town might reasonably assist their business. The Town provided free parking passes to employees, provided two dedicated and marked parking spots in front of each restaurant for carryout business and converted metered parking in the C1 district to two-hour parking to discourage beach parkers. These actions had a negative impact on Town revenues but were taken to provide much-needed support to our business community. We must be mindful that this virus has proven to be unpredictable, and may return and cause more outbreaks throughout the state. The Town will follow the guidelines recommended by the governor.
Q. What are the issues you feel the Town needs to address in the next two years, or beyond? How would you like to see them addressed?
A. (1) Stormwater management and hopefully the installation of a flood gate and bladder dams when approved by all applicable agencies and then pursuing the necessary funding to proceed with the project; (2) Continue working with other coastal towns and associations on flooding, the environment and dune and beach protection; (3) Complete the Bethany Town Park and resolve the signage issue to the satisfaction of town residents; (4) Continue the sound fiscal policies that enable our Town to accomplish our goals without large increases in taxes and fees or extensive borrowing; (5) Investigate alternatives to provide high-speed internet service; (6) Stay abreast of the plans for the Skipjack Wind Farm project; and (7) Protect the health and safety of our residents, visitors and business owners by implementing and enforcing State mandates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Q. What are your qualifications to be a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council? What else would you like voters to know about you before the election?
A. Aside from my professional background in executive management, I have served on the following town committees: Planning & Zoning Commission; Non-Residential Design Review Committee; Election Board; and Seaside Craft Show. I volunteered as president of the South Coastal Library, chaired the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour for five years, served on the Advisory Board of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, and delivered for Meals on Wheel for years. My continued volunteer service demonstrates my commitment to serving our great town of Bethany Beach. I am coming to the end of my first term on the town council and, please, with your vote, I am hoping to continue working with our dedicated town manager and this hard working, smart and capable town council. Thank you!
Russell Evans
Q. Parking restrictions have been one way the Town has addressed concerns about social distancing on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been without controversy. How do you see the parking, or other, restrictions being addressed going forward?
A. Due to COVID-19, my company had to adjust quickly to an everchanging environment. I can relate firsthand to the business hardship our small-town business owners had to deal with. The safety of our town comes first. COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges. In order to keep our residents, visitors and small-business owners safe and thriving, the Town placed parking restrictions. I suggest the following, most of which should have already been done by now.
• We should have collaborated with business owners and taken immediate action. I would have asked what ideas they had to create more parking or alternative ideas on how to increase foot traffic.
• We should have increased parking by investigating the church property across from town hall to create temporary parking. This would have increased foot traffic specifically to our town businesses.
• Going forward, I would always keep safety in mind and weigh the current situation to the needs of the community. Having a thriving downtown should be a top priority.
Q. The pandemic has impacted many small businesses, including those in Bethany. Do you feel the Town should do anything to assist its businesses? If so, what?
A. It is imperative to think outside the box when it comes to helping our small-business community. The pandemic has hurt our businesses, and they need our help. Here are some of my ideas:
• We should have created more outdoor dining, socially distanced under tents, to support local restaurants.
• We should have conducted resident and business surveys to assess the needs of the community.
• We should have had fundraisers within the community to help support our local businesses.
• We should have utilized Zoom to have virtual town events to help local businesses.
Q. What are the issues you feel the Town needs to address in the next two years, or beyond? How would you like to see them addressed?
A. Flooding needs to be addressed immediately based on the findings of a study to solve the issue. (The Town just recently received a thumbs-up from the Army Corps of Engineers to a solution that will help with 95 percent of the flooding issues.)
We need to work to find solutions for faster and more efficient internet service. We need to focus on the look and feel of the town to align with its Quiet Resort reputation. For example, signage needs to be consistent.
If we are going to repave our streets, we have to make sure we have impervious pavement that holds up to year-round use and a layout that works. For example, on South Atlantic Avenue the bike paths next to walking paths do not work. When car doors open up, they can create a safety hazard to bikers. That plan was not well thought-out from a practical standpoint. It seems to me this town council looks at things on paper without actually going on site to make sure the plan is well thought-out. The pedestrian walkway (sidewalks) and bike paths have worked on Atlantic Avenue for 50 years. Why would you change the traffic flow? Yes to impervious pavement and no to the change in traffic pattern.
I will be fiscally responsible so we don't have to raise taxes on property owners. I never want residents or visitors to have to pay for beach permits.
Q. What are your qualifications to be a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council? What else would you like voters to know about you before the election?
A. I have always tried to give back to my community by volunteering on several nonprofit boards. My civic and nonprofit participation include the Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), chairman of the American Red Cross Chapter in New Jersey, board member of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees and Kiwanis Clubs. Past president of EANJ, and a current member of the Elks and VFW.
My extended family has been involved politically at the local and state level for many years. I have a very good relationship with our state senator, Gerald Hocker, who is my first cousin and our state representative, Ron Gray, who I call a good friend. I founded a printing company in 1978 which is currently in its 42nd year of operation.
I have employed and managed 500-plus employees in five locations. I know how to be a team player. I understand fiscal responsibility and am a quick learner, dedicated and deeply care about the future of Bethany Beach. I am certain I can be a valuable member of the town council. We need a fresh vision for our future. As a non-resident property owner, I will be a strong voice for keeping Bethany a Quiet Resort.
The Evans family has called Bethany Beach home since 1702. I have spent every summer in Bethany Beach for the last 62 years. I grew up here, worked here (former Bethany Beach Patrol), met my wife here and raised our three children here. Bethany has been great to me, and now it is my time to give back to a place I hold dear to my heart. Please vote for Russell Evans!
Bruce Frye
Q. Parking restrictions have been one way the Town has addressed concerns about social distancing on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been without controversy. How do you see the parking, or other, restrictions being addressed going forward?
A. We want to keep Bethany Beach safe, and open. The parking restrictions are a method of beach crowd control, to avoid a super-spreader event, which could close the beach or the town. That would be no good for people or businesses. As the virus spread gets under control, we will follow the governor’s rules into Phase 3 restrictions. This would presumably permit larger groups. Getting back to normal will probably require herd immunity from vaccinations.
Q. The pandemic has impacted many small businesses, including those in Bethany. Do you feel the Town should do anything to assist its businesses? If so, what?
A. The best thing the Town can do is to dampen the virus spread by insisting on masks, social distancing and washing. Constant emphasis on these tools will not only reduce virus spread but restore confidence so customers will patronize the businesses.
Q. What are the issues you feel the Town needs to address in the next two years, or beyond? How would you like to see them addressed?
A. (a) Next two years: (1) continue requiring masks and social distancing to reduce virus transmission, thus keeping people safe and increasing trust in our businesses until the governor determines what restrictions can be lifted; (2) monitor beach width and seek solutions; (3) do the homework on a potential solution to town flooding with a bladder dam and tidal gate. This will require extensive discussions and communications with residents, neighbors and state officials.
(b) Beyond: keep thinking about future funding of beach re-nourishment. Both federal and state officials continue to warn us that the funding will eventually decrease.
Q. What are your qualifications to be a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council? What else would you like voters to know about you before the election?
A. As soon as we moved permanently to Bethany Beach, I began attending council meetings to learn how the town operates. I then served briefly on the Board of Adjustment and the Charter & Ordinance Review committees. I was elected to the town council in 2014 and have served three terms, chairing the July 4th parade committee for six years.
Since my professional background is in science and industry (PhD from MIT, 30 years at GE), I have been particularly interested in our beach’s health and in maintaining our wetlands, joining the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association. I attend their annual conferences to keep informed on beach engineering and funding. Through the Institute for Public Administration, I’ve taken classes in Master Planning, Board of Adjustment, Freedom of Information, and Resilient Communities. I am a native of Delaware! I have served as president of our home-owners association for the past nine years. [See also Facebook.com/brucefryeBB.]
Rosemary Hardiman
Q. Parking restrictions have been one way the Town has addressed concerns about social distancing on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been without controversy. How do you see the parking, or other, restrictions being addressed going forward?
A. Gov. Carney’s order reopening the beaches effective May 23 required that beachgoers maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any person outside of their household. Beach communities were responsible for implementing the requirement. Practically speaking, the only options the Town had were to limit parking and prohibit the use of the Town trolleys and shuttles for the season. Since they were implemented on June 1, these measures have been evaluated and adjusted based on dual goals of reducing crowding to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and, as possible, still encourage people to visit businesses. I see parking restrictions being evaluated and adjusted as and if needed as long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.
On another note, while parking restrictions have not been without controversy, the Town implemented suggestions from property owners and businesses that seem to have had some measure of success and acceptance. Property owners have long asked to use residential permits to park in beach front lots. Businesses in the C-1 downtown district have wanted limited-time parking to ensure turnover. The Town implemented both requests this summer and should solicit feedback from property owners and businesses to determine their effectiveness and suggestions for the future.
Q. The pandemic has impacted many small businesses, including those in Bethany. Do you feel the Town should do anything to assist its businesses? If so, what?
A. From the onset of this health crisis, the Town has sought ways to alleviate the financial hardship our businesses are facing and to encourage visitors, while keeping everyone safe. Actions taken by the Town include: Delayed pay-to-park for two weeks from May 15 to June 1; designated 60 prime pay-to-park spaces in the downtown commercial district as free 15-minute parking to facilitate take-out/pick-up orders; changed unlimited pay-to-park on Garfield Parkway and throughout the downtown commercial district to 2-hour parking to encourage people to visit businesses, rather than parking to go to the beach all day; provided for “meterless Tuesdays” after 4 p.m. during August; provided free parking after 4 p.m. from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15; and provided free business parking permits for business employees.
The Town also worked with restaurants that had space outdoors to expand seating and provided free designated parking spaces outside restaurants for their home-delivery vans. All these efforts to help also came with a cost to the Town in lost parking and permit revenue, estimated at over a quarter-million dollars.
Unfortunately, there are directives and circumstances affecting businesses that are beyond our control, especially Gov. Carney’s emergency orders and phased reopening of the Delaware economy. In addition, after a promising start to the season in June, the number of visitors dropped in July for a number of reasons, including public concern and reluctance to visit. Other beach communities experienced the same. Going on and off quarantine lists in other states greatly reduces the number of visitors and negatively impacts our businesses.
However, Realtors now report an increase in the number of rentals for September 2020 over 2019. We are told that visitors feel safe coming to Bethany Beach and that also helps our businesses. While September looks promising, it will not make up for lost revenue from the most critical months. The Town will continue to work with the Chamber of Commerce and businesses to try to find ways to assist.
Q. What are the issues you feel the Town needs to address in the next two years, or beyond? How would you like to see them addressed?
A. Two years ago, even last year, no one had the COVID-19 pandemic on a list of issues. Obviously, we can’t predict the future. However, from where we stand today, we can identify at least three issues that will need to be addressed:
(1) Limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus as long as it presents a threat to public health, and reassessing Town plans and priorities during and after the crisis. This will require continued adherence to State directives and authoritative medical guidance, supplemented with additional measures to limit crowding, promote social distancing and require face coverings in public settings. Challenges during and after the crisis will include necessary budget and planning adjustments in view of the reality of reduced revenue and increased expenses during this period. However, the longstanding practices of conservative revenue budgeting and holding minimal debt will enable the Town to remain fiscally strong despite the pandemic.
(2) Flooding. This has been a serious recurring problem for many years because most of Bethany Beach is at or below sea level and we’re bordered on three sides by the ocean and the Loop and Assawoman tidal canals. We’ve known that any effective practical solution would involve work outside the boundaries and jurisdiction of the Town.
Now, after years of studies and efforts, and because of more accurate data gathered from gauges installed in the Loop Canal and at Fred Hudson Ditch, there is a very encouraging solution in the most recent engineering study: the construction of a bladder dam at the junction of the Loop and Assawoman and a flood gate at Fred Hudson Road. These would have stopped so called nuisance flooding throughout town 98 percent of the time in the past 33 months without causing flooding elsewhere. Making that solution a reality is going to require a full-court press to secure approvals and funding from the Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC.
(3)Traffic safety. Our streets were not designed for the amount of traffic we experience today. Pedestrian and bike safety continue to be a priority issue for the Town, and a number of significant improvements have been made. Improved lighting on Route 1 is just one example. We continue to work with DelDOT to further improve lighting for pedestrians and bicyclists at key intersections along Route 1 to ensure that the promised flashing lights (like that installed at Wellington) are installed at Oceanview, Central and Ashwood. We are working to secure a pedestrian pathway along Kent with a flashing pedestrian crossover at Wellington. The Town’s focus must now be on Pennsylvania Avenue, where pedestrian and bicycle studies completed last summer will be used to design safer routes for them.
Q. What are your qualifications to be a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council? What else would you like voters to know about you before the election?
A. I have been privileged to serve the citizens and Town of Bethany Beach as a member of the town council since 2014, and as vice mayor since 2018. During that time, I have been involved in addressing issues, not only those specifically related to Bethany Beach, but also those that involve other Delaware municipalities, counties and the State. In addition to involvement in meetings of the Association of Coastal Towns, the Sussex County Association of Towns and the Delaware League of Local Governments (DLLG), I also represent the Town, along with Mayor Killmer, on the DLLG Legislative Advisory Committee. In continuing education, I also earned certificates from the University of Delaware in: Excellence in Local Government Leadership; and Planning.
Like all my colleagues on the town council, I began serving in our Town government as a volunteer working on Town committees. In my case, it was the Communications and Recycling committees, as well as serving as an election officer. Right now, I am chair of the Charter & Ordinance Review Committee.
Working with many neighbors and friends who volunteer in organizations and activities in our community, I gained a broader perspective and deep appreciation of our community and the volunteer spirit that is our main asset. In my case, involvement has included: our neighborhood homeowners’ association; St. Ann’s Church; Lord Baltimore School; VFW Post 7234; teaching English as a second language; helping with libraries at the local, county and state levels; and the Farmers’ Market.
In my former, pre-Bethany professional life, I served as secretary of the board and deputy executive director of a federal financial regulatory agency; and later as an attorney in private practice providing legal advice and representation to credit unions in the resolution of disputes and management issues.
With the background and experience described, I believe I have the necessary qualifications to continue to represent all citizens and make a positive contribution in the resolution of the broad range of issues that come before the council. If reelected, I would continue to solicit input from all citizens on those issues, as well as individual concerns and suggestions. Working together we can keep Bethany Beach the wonderful, safe and friendly quiet resort town we all love.
Thanks to Coastal Point for providing this public service and to all Bethany Beach voters for your consideration.
Lew Killmer
Q. Parking restrictions have been one way the Town has addressed concerns about social distancing on the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been without controversy. How do you see the parking, or other, restrictions being addressed going forward?
A. The governor has asked all of the beach communities to do our best to control the number of people who are on the beach at any given time. There are too many entrances to our beach to have a monitor at each beach entrance, so the only practical way the Town can address the concerns of the governor is to limit who can use the parking spots at each beach entrance.
I know this was not popular with those who especially live outside the town, but ultimately it was a balancing act to keep the residents and visitors safe and healthy and at the same time fulfilling the request from the governor.
Q. The pandemic has impacted many small businesses, including those in Bethany. Do you feel the Town should do anything to assist its businesses? If so, what?
A. How the Town can assist otwn businesses is limited to doing our best to provide as many downtown parking options that can maximize the number of customers who regularly patronize each of our important businesses. Successful businesses and business owners are one facet that make Bethany Beach as special place to live, invest and visit. 2020 has been a tough year for everybody including the Town government’s finances.
Q. What are the issues you feel the Town needs to address in the next two years, or beyond? How would you like to see them addressed?
A. Some issues can be addressed by the Town, while others are decided by other outside entities. For instance, pedestrian and bike safety, as well as enhanced lighting throughout the town, can be directly addressed by the Town, while there are a number of large new communities being built west of the town that impact the town in a number of ways that the Town needs to be concerned about.
The question is how can Bethany Beach still attract current and future visitors and patrons to our local businesses while not driving them away due to overcrowding and lack of parking? The town is only one square mile, and it is difficult, if not impossible, to create new parking where it is most needed.
Q. What are your qualifications to be a member of the Bethany Beach Town Council? What else would you like voters to know about you before the election?
A. It has been my privilege and honor to serve the members of the Bethany Beach community for the last 14 years as a member of Town Council. Prior to being on the town council, I served on a number of Town committees and commissions, such as the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Bethany Beach Business Forum and the Non-Residential Design Review Committee.
I am currently the president of the Delaware League of Local Governments and on the steering committee of the Sussex County Association of Towns and the Association of Coastal Towns. In addition, I served on a number of state Senate and House committees, such as the State Clean Water Task Force and Senate Bill 64 that focused on stormwater management and flood damage prevention.
Q. What is your take on the current state of the town?
Bethany Beach has always been and is still a very desirable vacation destination. There has been an uptick of building permits issued for new construction, as well as major renovations to existing homes. Over the past few years, we have seen new businesses come into town, as well as existing businesses expand and move to larger locations. In addition to our beach and boardwalk, there is a new downtown park for residents and visitors to enjoy, as well as a 26-acre Nature Center for people of all ages to learn and explore. The Town is a showcase regarding the year-round flower displays and plantings done by our Town staff.
Q. What is the biggest challenge facing the town over the next two years?
• Overall, the Town is in an excellent position to weather the challenges from COVID-19. Like many businesses in Bethany Beach that have lost income this year due to COVID-19, the Town has also lost significant amount of revenue, but over the years working with the town manager, town staff and the Budget & Finance Committee, the Town has established funding reserves that are designed to deal with all types of challenges.
• Another challenge is the ever-increasing number of new housing developments being constructed especially west of the Town. Our beach isn’t getting any bigger, and the number of available parking spots are not growing. The challenge is how does the Town deal with expanding population that wants to visit our beach and boardwalk and shop at our businesses and enjoy eating at our many restaurants and fast-food establishments without causing overcrowding and people looking to go elsewhere.
Q. If there’s one pet project or point of emphasis that hasn’t been discussed much, what would that be?
• Pedestrian and bike safety is still a high priority project to complete. While a lot has been done, there is a critical need to finish the job. Complicating the project is obtaining additional funding, as well as getting approval from DelDOT when dealing with projects that involve State Highways Route 26 and Route 1.