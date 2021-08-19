Bethany Beach Town Council members are sworn in to two-year terms in 2018. Pictured, from left, are Alderman Charles McMullen, and council members Rosemary Hardiman (mayor), Lew Killmer (vice-mayor), Faith Denault and Bruce Frye, all of whom were re-elected in 2018 and 2020. This year, a council member will be appointed to fill the seat vacated by Councilman Joe Healy.