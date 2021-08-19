At their meeting on Friday, Aug. 20, members of the Bethany Beach Town Council will select someone to fill a seat on the council vacated by longtime councilman Joe Healy, who did not file for re-election this year.
Fellow incumbents Patrick Sheplee and Jerry Morris both filed to run for re-election in 2021, but no other candidates file to run, so the September election was canceled, with the empty seat to now be filled by council appointment. Council seats carry a two-year term.
The Town requested that anyone seeking the council appointment file a request and a statement of their qualifications by Aug. 13, with each of those candidates then invited to attend a special meeting of the council on Monday, Aug. 16, at which they could briefly present their qualifications to the council in person.
Five of the seven people who expressed interest in the appointment attended Monday’s meeting, with council members given until their regular meeting on Friday afternoon to consider who they’d like to have join them at the council table. A vote will take place at that time.
Subsequently, at the council’s Sept. 20 reorganizational meeting, Morris, Sheplee and the new appointee will all be sworn into two-year terms, and the council will select from amongst its number a mayor, vice-mayor and council secretary-treasurer.
Mayor Rosemary Hardiman introduced the potential council candidates on Monday, commenting that she was pleased with the backgrounds they offered, as well as the service of several of them on town committees.
Candidates for the council appointment who attended the Aug. 16 meeting included:
• Ron Calef, a member of the Town’s Board of Adjustment and its Stormwater & Flooding Committee, as well as a member of the Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market Board of Directors;
• Scott Edmonston, a member of the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, and a local architect;
• Diane Boyle Fogash, also a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, as well as the Town’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee;
• Mark Levin, who on Monday encouraged council representation of newer property owners and residents, and noted his background an executive officer for a number of non-profits, as well as offering some comic relief during the meeting; and
• Dan Rosenblatt, a member of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee.
Not present at Monday’s meeting were would-be council members Mark Bauernhuber, a member of the Town’s Stormwater & Flooding Committee, and Russell Evans, a non-resident property owner who was the lone challenger who filed to run for the council in the 2020 election.