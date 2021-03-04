If Bethany Beach officials feel comfortable enough with some residents who live outside the town contributing on the Town’s committees, why shouldn’t those people have a vote on those committees?
That’s the question Bethany Beach Town Council Member Patrick Sheplee asked recently, suggesting that the council make changes to the Town’s committee guidelines to allow any non-citizen committee members to have a vote on those bodies.
“I’m in favor of allowing non-citizens to serve,” he told the council at their Feb. 19 meeting, noting that such committee members usually have a background or particular area of interest that makes them attractive as committee members. “If we’re comfortable having them as committee members, I feel it’s only appropriate that we allow them to vote.”
Sheplee suggested changing the committee guidelines to eliminate the requirement that committee members must be citizens of the town — which in Bethany includes both full-time residents and non-resident property owners — in order to be a full voting member of any committee.
The issue is separate from another issue of citizen participation in the town, where — as with many of the local beachfront communities — both full-time residents and non-resident property owners are allowed to vote in town elections. But people beyond those full-time residents and non-resident property owners also sometimes serve on Bethany Beach committees.
“We currently have seven people on committees who are not residents,” said Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer. “I have no problem with them voting. I do have a problem with someone who’s on a committee as an expert in their field having the same vote as a resident or property owner,” he added.
Councilman Jerry Morris noted that, in some cases, those people are paid consultants. In others, he said, “They’re a volunteer spending time and effort to upgrade the committee they’re on. I think they should be given a chance to vote. They’re only one person on committee of five or six people, and the council has the authority to accept or not accept changes recommended by the committees.”
Killmer said he felt those non-citizens came into their service as volunteers, knowing they would not be getting paid for their input, so they wouldn’t feel like they were entitled to more than non-binding input.
“I just think it’s slippery slope. It could look bad within our community with having non-citizens vote on what could be key issues.”
Councilman Joe Healy said he agreed.
“I’m not comfortable with non-citizens voting,” he said. “When I came on” to town committees as a property owner, “I wasn’t a full-time resident. … I felt I had a stake. But if I did not have ownership or was not a resident, I’m not so sure I would have had the same feeling.”
Councilwoman Faith Denault said she was on the fence on the issue, agreeing with both sides to some degree.
“People who volunteer to come in and give their time and are subject-matter experts — I don’t see the problem with them being non-resident members of the committee,” she said, including having a vote at the committee level.
Councilman Bruce Frye disagreed, saying, “I don’t feel committee members who are not paying taxes should be making votes. I have one on the Fourth of July Parade Committee, and I asked him if he minded not voting, and he said he didn’t — he just wanted to contribute.”
Mayor Rosemary Hardiman said there had been a discussion among Rehoboth Beach officials, clarifying that non-property owners can serve on that town’s committees if they have subject-matter expertise, but they cannot vote.
“Non-property owners and non-residents should not be on a committee unless there is a need for their expertise,” she said. And, of consultants, she said, “If they’re providing their opinion and then voting, it seems like it would be a conflict” of interest. She referenced Frye’s experience that people understood when coming onto a committee as a non-citizen of Bethany that they understand they won’t be voting.
But Sheplee said he felt allowing them to vote would be appropriate.
“Committees, for the most part, aren’t making decisions. It’s mostly the council and the Town, and the council has final say in decision-making and on who is on the committee. I feel, if the chairperson of the committee feels comfortable enough with that non-citizen, and the council approves that person to be a member of a committee, and the council approves decisions from that committee — I personally feel it’s just the right thing to do. Don’t ask people to dedicate their time in service and attendance at meetings and then not let them vote at meetings,” he argued.
Hardiman said she didn’t feel the issue was a big deal for such people.
“They like that they’re being asked to provide their expertise. It would be enough for me to give my opinion and not give a vote on what I’ve opined” if she were a person in that situation, she said.
“No one asked me about making this change,” Sheplee emphasized of the issue’s origin. “I just think it’s the right thing to do.”
“A person who comes in to give expert information, why would they not vote for the change?” Killmer said. “It’s a foregone conclusion at that point.”
Hardiman said she felt the council need to determine how much input non-citizen committee members can have.
“Staff members are subject-matter experts, and that’s why they’re on the committees,” she said of those non-voting members, who are often Town department heads.
“I draw the line with staff members being able to vote, but my line in the sand includes non-citizens being allowed to vote,” Sheplee said.
Killmer noted that, while there are currently seven committee members on the Town’s various committees who are not residents, there are just three non-citizen committee members.
“When people apply to serve on a committee, they must supply their Bethany Beach address, and it must be within the corporate limits of the town,” Hardiman noted, pointing to some cases where those with a Bethany Beach postal address have wanted to serve on committees but were then told they aren’t actually citizens of the town, since their property is outside town limits.
Morris said he felt something like the Fourth of July Parade Committee was an exception in that it “doesn’t have something that’s really going to affect the community,” such as committees dealing with flooding, the Town budget, ordinances, etc. “The parade is one-day affair that is not something that affects the community over the long term.”
“Does that mean they should have a vote on things that do have an impact?” Hardiman asked.
The council split its votes on Sheplee’s motion to delete the citizenship requirement for serving on a town committee, but the majority voted against the change.
Hardiman then proposed an alternative change, designed to clarify that committee members must be citizens, but that — subject to council approval — a person with expertise, including staff, may be invited to join a committee as a non-voting member. But Killmer said he’d prefer to study any language to that effect before voting, and the council agreed to defer a decision on that change until a future meeting.
Extending the discussion of non-citizens’ input into town business, Sheplee said he wanted the council to consider making changes to a section of the committee guidelines that deals with accommodations to non-residents. He said he felt it should be extended from recommending accommodations be made for “non-resident citizens” as much as possible, to clarify that “all committee members should be accommodated where appropriate, if such does not interfere with work of town and its staff.” The change would include those non-citizen committee members as among those who should receive accommodations.
“It’s the proper thing to do,” Killmer said as the council voted to approve that change.
The council on Feb. 19 also unanimously approved some minor changes to the town council’s procedure and protocol manual, as had been discussed at their January workshop meeting.
Among those was a change to clarify and more accurately describe some of the actions the council takes routinely, such as holding its council reorganization meeting after the town council election, appointing committee heads and approving committee members, expiration of committee terms, and updating the committee and council guidelines and procedures documents.
The changes essentially removed specific date or month references for the actions, in favor of referencing the election, subsequent reorganizational meeting, etc.
Finally, the council voted to specifically exclude the Fourth of July Parade Committee from a number of the committee guidelines.
“Some portions of the guidelines don’t apply” to that committee, Hardiman explained, since the committee has annually requested exceptions to such things as citizenship requirements and the maximum number of committee members. With the council vote, the committee will no longer have to request exemptions from the guidelines to proceed with a task that often involves a larger number of organizers, including some from outside the town citizenry.