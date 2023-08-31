Upgrading stormwater drainage and keeping pedestrians safe were the most commonly discussed objectives when six contenders for the Bethany Beach Town Council gathered for a meet-the-candidates forum on Friday, Aug. 25.
Candidates are resident Keith Brothers, resident and Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee member Theresa Keil, incumbent and resident Jerry Morris, incumbent and non-resident Patrick Sheplee, non-resident Marc Tanowitz and non-resident Russell Evans.
Evans did not attend the forum.
Candidates are running for three seats on the seven-member panel.
The election will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the town meeting room at 214 Garfield Parkway. All candidates are running at-large and not representing particular districts. Council members serve two-year terms.
The event, at town hall last Friday, began with the candidates introducing themselves.
Morris, an engineer, has been on the council eight years, volunteers for Meals on Wheels and, as secretary-treasurer of the council, wants to see the financial health of the Town remain sound.
Sheplee, a part-time resident who also lives in Columbia, Md., is a certified public accountant. When he ran four years ago, he was told he had “no skin in the game.”
“Let me tell you how much skin I do have in the game,” he said, listing achievements including being on a homeowners’ association board of directors and volunteering for several events, including picking up trash along Route 1 and volunteering at the Bethany Beach Fourth of July Parade, with his wife, who also volunteers.
Tanowitz brought laughter from the audience when he said, “Mr. Sheplee, can I borrow your remarks? Because they were excellent.”
A part-time resident who has vacationed in Bethany Beach since 2012, he characterized the resort as beautiful and unlike Ocean City and New Jersey beaches. He said he wants to add value to the town council by working toward a solution for stormwater management, keeping cyclists and pedestrians safe, and being sure local businesses can thrive.
Keil said the town is in excellent financial condition and called for more residents to get involved, including by serving on committees.
Morris said Bethany Beach is a unique town whose financial stability is the result of those who have carefully guided it over the years.
The Town purchased wetlands and bought charging stations for cars.
“For a small town, that’s quite a lot,” Morris said.
Evans did not attend the forum but in answers to questions submitted by the Coastal Point, said safety, flooding, town spending, tax increases and keeping Bethany Beach a quiet resort are among his objectives.
He said he would like to explore having wards or districts in the town to assure representation in all areas.
He grew up working summers in town and is a Bethany Beach Patrol alumni. He met his wife in Bethany Beach and, he said, “raised my three children here every summer.”
His family has owned land in town since 1702.
“I care deeply about Bethany, and I have a strong desire to keep Bethany Beach a quiet resort,” he said.
Sheplee pronounced Bethany Beach in “great” condition, saying, “We have a very strong financial position. We have adequate reserves. Our water tower will be paid off in two years. We have a beautiful town. Just look out the window. … we are the envy of other towns,” he said.
Tanowitz praised flowers in bloom and beaches free of strewn trash.
“We keep it absolutely beautiful. Look at that gorgeous park we have across the street with a family of eagles living there. Where else will you find that?” he asked.
Brothers said friendly residents contribute to the pleasant atmosphere and that financial reserves are high and debt low.
For Morris, pedestrian safety is important, especially since it’s dangerous to cross Route 1. Town officials have asked DelDOT to reduce the speed through the town, but they refused, he said, adding, “People walk all over town and often in the wrong direction.”
As a CPA, Sheplee said he realizes strong fiscal controls are important.
Tanowitz called stormwater management a priority and said that, during storms — especially those that drop several inches of rain in an hour or so — he worries about how first-responders will get out to help residents. On the issue of bicycle and pedestrian safety, he said some electric bikes move fast, adding that he crosses Route 1 when he walks his dogs and finds it easier to avoid cars than bikers. Better signs are needed to mark the bike lane, he said.
Brothers said a comprehensive approach is needed to manage stormwater, as well as use of impervious materials.
Keil called for the Town to continue supporting businesses and sponsor more events that bring crowds during the slower winter months, such as the annual Fire & Ice Festival.
Asked what new initiative they would bring to the council, Sheplee named beach replenishment, while Tanowitz said the focus should be on the local economy and bringing visitors to Bethany Beach all year. Brothers supported that idea.
Keil emphasized communication and said the Town’s newsletter is popular. Information about events is also on the Town’s website, but users have to search for it, Keil said.
Morris wants to see the town become a year-round resort, and said it’s hard to get businesses to invest because business is slow after the busy summer tourist season.
A man in the audience asked candidates if they’d consider removing parking on Pennsylvania Avenue, to widen the street, and suggested the local park be upgraded, with pickleball courts, exercise equipment and a playground added, as well as, possibly, a dog park.
Tanowitz agreed with removing cars from Pennsylvania Avenue and agreed the park is underutilized.
Brothers said parking markings are inconsistent throughout town.
Keil, a member of the Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Committee, called the idea of removing cars from Pennsylvania Avenue “worth looking at,” although she said she likes the quiet park and that pickleball and dog parks are noisy.
Morris suggested making Pennsylvania Avenue a one-way street and said eliminating parking could mean cutting down trees, which lend ambiance there. He agreed the park should remain a quiet area but said many don’t realize it’s a nice place for weddings or picnics.
Sheplee said he’d consider both removing parking from Pennsylvania Avenue and upgrading the park.
“We’re open. We live here. We want to hear what ideas you might have,” he told the audience.
Replying to a question about tree removal, clearing lots that are going to be developed and the problem with stormwater drainage, Brothers said silt and trash should be cleaned from town drains and a code written that outlines rules for cutting down trees.
Morris said a town ordinance is in place that forbids clear-cutting lots and requires a certain number of trees.
Sheplee said homeowners are required to keep swales in front of their homes clean.
Some residents have suggested installing a pipe to carry away stormwater. Although it sounds like a simple solution, Morris said, how would the water get into the pipe and where would the water be sent?
“We are at sea level,” he said. “When it rains, the water has no place to go, and that is our problem.”