Bethany Beach officials have announced that the 2022 Bethany Beach Town Council election, set for September, has been canceled, with exactly as many candidates having filed as there were seats up for election.
Incumbents Rosemary Hardiman and Lew Killmer — currently serving as mayor and vice-mayor, respectively — were the only incumbents to file for re-election. Council Members Bruce Frye and Faith Denault did not file for re-election.
With two other residents having filed to run, each will move into one of the council seats vacated by Frye and Denault. Ron Calef and Mickey Hinman will be sworn in to two-year terms on the council in September, while Hardiman and Killmer will be sworn in to new two-year terms.
A council reorganizational meeting will follow, with the council voting amongst themselves for the council officer positions of mayor, vice-mayor and secretary-treasurer.