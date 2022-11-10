Bethany Beach business owners this week were expressing concerns about the impact on their businesses and the holiday shopping season while access to the beach from the town’s boardwalk remains limited by damage from Hurricane Ian.
The Town of Bethany Beach released a statement this week confirming that there are “no plans” for beach replenishment before 2023, when a replenishment project had already been anticipated. They also discounted, for now, any temporary fixes, such as constructing access stairs or grooming of the dunes — which currently have a steep drop of more than 8 feet in some spots along the boardwalk — until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC make the first move.
Business owners are banding together to discuss creative solutions following the damage done to dunes and access ramps by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and subsequent nor’easter. The storm surge created an 8- to 10-foot carve-out of the dunes at Bethany Beach over the weekend of Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.
Town of Bethany Beach issues statement
Bethany Beach officials this week acknowledged suggestions for improving beach access but said conditions on the beach have made implementing those options impossible, at least at the moment.
“The ocean continues to break on or close to the dune, and there has been no substantial buildup of sand that would make crossover reconstruction possible,” they said. “Because of this, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources (DNREC) does not have plans to rebuild beach crossovers from the boardwalk at this time.”
“Some have suggested that the Town build steps to reach the beach,” they acknowledged. “They recall the Town did this years ago. Those steps were built after multiple storms had completely washed the dune away. Those steps were permanently attached to the boardwalk’s substructure. They exist today and are buried under the existing dune. If storms continue to pummel the beach and dune, those steps may soon be exposed, and at that time the Town will put them back into service.”
“Unfortunately, it is not possible to build safe and secure free-standing steps in front of the dune. There is no effective way to securely attach steps to a dune face that is deteriorating daily from the effects of wind and wave, and the first significant high tide would damage the steps or wash them away,” they said.
“The Town continues to anticipate full beach replenishment and the reconstruction of the dune and all beach crossovers in 2023. The United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources does not have a start date for that work at this time.”
Bethany officials noted that the beach is currently accessible at crossovers located at: 5th Street, 4th Street, Oakwood Street, Maplewood Street, Ashwood Street, Cedarwood Street and Oceanview Parkway (though, depending on tide and weather, the Oceanview Parkway area may be closed).
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman told the Coastal Point on Wednesday, “We understand the importance of our crossovers to the downtown Bethany businesses, and we are working diligently with DNREC and with our local elected officials to try to explore solutions to the beach access.
“Another storm is rolling up the East Coast this weekend, and I am concerned about the overall integrity of our dunes,” she added. “The dunes protect all of us in Bethany. Right now, at high tide, the sea water is coming right up to the dune line, and we would not want to have a further dune collapse from sea rise.
“There are some areas on the north side of town where the erosion is not quite as dramatic where that might be possible;” she added of possible access improvements, “but I just cannot state right now what the solution will be.”
‘It’s a 10-foot drop’
Jim McGrath, owner of Bethany Surf Shop near the boardwalk and a Bethany Beach resident, noted that businesses will feel the impact of the lack of beach access during the holiday tourism and shopping season, starting Thanksgiving week.
“There is really no access from the Bethany boardwalk to the beach at all,” said McGrath. “It is literally a 10-foot drop.”
“There is no plan to replenish until next summer’s season,” he said. “We need a safe, temporary access to the beach from the boardwalk. In my discussion with other business owners, we are asking that at least four of the dune crossovers be opened again.”
“Time is of the essence,” said McGrath. “Thanksgiving is coming, and people cannot access the beach.” He noted that the mayor of Bethany Beach, Rosemary Hardiman, had sent an e-mail to the business owners that indicated the town council is discussing the matter, but there is “nothing they can do.”
“Stairways have been done before,” said the surf-shop owner. “It happened about 10 years ago, also right before Thanksgiving. You can shape and slope the dune, by digging into it, because sand is easy to move.”
He said the staircase solution worked from the end of October through Thanksgiving and all the way to the next summer season.
The major storm 10 years ago would have been Superstorm Sandy, which hit the entire state of Delaware on Oct. 29-30. Beach erosion and storm surge decimated beaches and dunes, again with up to 10-foot drop-offs.
Business owners have been speaking directly with DNREC about engineering work that might be possible as a temporary solution. McGrath said.
“DNREC can help the town council, and they are receptive to these ideas. … “They do have options, and we believe DNREC is supportive,” said McGrath of restoration of beach temporary crossovers before the holiday shopping season.
The town council members, he said, are elected to solve problems, and we have a problem right now,” said the business owner.
“The beach is gorgeous right now,” McGrath said, with surfers taking full advantage of the bountiful waves and breaks following the unseasonably warm November, which is good for Bethany Surf Shop business.