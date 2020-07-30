Five candidates will vie for four seats on the Bethany Beach Town Council this year, in elections set for Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at town hall. Among the candidates are the four incumbents up for re-election this year and one challenger.
Candidates who filed prior to the July 29 filing deadline included: Faith Denault, a resident and incumbent council member; Russell Evans, a non-resident and first-time council candidate; R. Bruce Frye, a resident and incumbent council member; Rosemary Hardiman, a resident, incumbent council member and vice-mayor; and Lew Killmer, a resident, incumbent council member and mayor.
At least four of the seven members of the town council must be residents of the town, but all may be residents of the town.
Town council terms are for a period of two years.
Only natural persons are allowed to vote in town elections, but only natural persons who are not identified on the Town’s tax records as an owner of real estate in the town are required to register. Eligible voters may register in person at town hall or by mail during normal business hours, except during the last 30 days before the election.
Votes must be made in person, or by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be obtained by filing an affidavit with the Town. Affidavits are available by calling (302) 537-3771 and are also available on the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com. Absentee ballots are made available after the filing deadline for candidates, which was July 29.