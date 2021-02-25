With the approval of a $88,000 contract at the Feb. 19 town council meeting, the Town of Bethany Beach is taking another step forward in a proposed plan to help control flooding in the town through the installation and use of a bladder dam and a tidal gate to reduce the flow of water into the Loop Canal from the Assawoman Canal.
The council approved the contract with McCormick Taylor — noted for its expertise in bladder dams and its ability to do a 2D study in a timely manner, and contracted on a sole-source contract because of that — after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and officials with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control (DNREC) reviewed a preliminary report from the Town in 2020 and said they would like to see a 2D study of the potential impacts of the project, for both the canal area and the area to its north, and its beneficial impacts to Bethany Beach itself.
The idea to use a bladder dam to control flooding from the Assawoman Canal is an old one in Bethany Beach, having been discussed on and off for more nearly two decades. The concept behind the dam, and the accompanying tidal gate off Fred Hudson Road at the Salt Pond, is to prevent tidal flooding from entering the Loop Canal, which leads directly into downtown Bethany Beach, where flooding has become commonplace and problematic.
Both devices would be put in place when flooding tides were expected, raising the level at which water would enter the Loop Canal by 2.5 feet and thus, at least theoretically, sparing the town from regular flooding.
There has been some concern expressed by neighboring communities as to whether the project would simply push the water their way, making flooding worse in areas of Ocean View or the Salt Pond development, perhaps, while sparing downtown Bethany.
Vice-Mayor Lew Killmer said he had been approached by a business owner in Ocean View whose business is located near the confluence of the Assawoman Canal and the Loop Canal, where the bladder dam would be located, and told that the business owner was concerned about the potential project.
“It doesn’t take much for them to get flooded,” Killmer said he had been told, adding that Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck had also spoken to him about her concerns about the project’s potential impact on Ocean View, requesting that Ocean View officials be kept apprised as the project is discussed.
Bethany Beach Town Manager Cliff Graviet said he had previously told Houck that Ocean View would be advised of any relevant information, but on Feb. 19 he emphasized that, with 2.5-foot tides already being a frequent occurrence, he had noted that that degree of flooding doesn’t impact that business owner’s property nor anyone in Ocean View.
“It puts more water in their outfalls and drainage swales,” he acknowledged of the project, emphasizing that, at 2.5 feet, the bladder dam will be overtopped, lacking any ability to negatively impact flooding in Ocean View. “This dam will not impact Ocean View,” he asserted.
Killmer noted that he walks along the Assawoman Canal on a daily basis, “And there are days when I can’t walk under the bridge at Route 26 because the water is over the sidewalks.”
Graviet said a recent non-storm-related tidal event had raised the water levels in the canal by 2.5 feet, just from moons and tides, showing exactly what results when the waters get that high.
“This doesn’t impact that property or Ocean View,” he reiterated of the project, pointing to the function of the upcoming report from McCormick Taylor to confirm that.
“This report should make it very clear,” Graviet said. “Whether or not it’s accepted, it should make it very clear.”
The issue of the bladder dam and tidal gate are one of the items on the agenda for Bethany Beach’s new Stormwater & Tidal Flooding Committee, headed by Councilman Bruce Frye. That committee held its first meeting on Feb. 18, via Zoom.
Frye said the committee plans to look at both the impact of storms and of “sunny-day” high tides. He noted that they expect the issue of flooding to only increase in the future, as storm severity increases and sea level continues to rise.
Committee members have been provided with a comprehensive history of the town’s flooding problems, past studies and current data from the tidal gauges along the canals, Frye noted. He said the 2020 study conducted for the town “holds promise” that a bladder dam at the Loop Canal and Assawoman Canal conjunction, along with the tidal gate at Fred Hudson Road, “could prevent most flooding in the town without affecting its neighbors.”
The next step after that study is the 2D mapping and detailed study that the council approved on Feb. 19. The roughly $88,000 cost is already in the Town’s budget, under the Public Works budget line, Graviet confirmed.
Frye also noted on Feb. 19 a letter from Town Finance Director Janet Connery ahead of the budget discussions for the 2022 fiscal year, which mentions about $400,000 in additional funding for the bladder dam/tidal gate project.
Graviet said those are additional monies that have been requested in the 2022 budget, for use should the McCormick Taylor report support the project and spur the Town to move forward with it.