Bethany Beach opens Dinker-Irvin Museum

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a backyard party befitting its beach-cottage roots, the Dinker-Irvin Museum in Bethany Beach debuted its new displays and artifacts on Friday, April 29.
The museum, located at 318 Garfield Parkway, showcases both the history of Bethany Beach and the cottage’s own past, including a three-year stint as home to the town’s post office.
Built in 1903 by William A. Dinker, one of the “Pittsburgh Six” who founded Bethany Beach as a church retreat, the home was originally located on First Street. It was moved west to Garfield Parkway in 1911, when Dinker decided to build a larger house on the First Street property. Bethany Beach resident Christina Edgar’s family bought the house in 1925, and there it served as vacation home to several generations of her family.
When Edgar’s mother, Mary Jane Hayes Hicks, passed away in 1983, the home passed to Edgar.
In a nod to the home’s time as the town’s post office, a period-correct postal counter, complete with mailboxes, now graces part of the home. Nearby, a display memorializes past postmasters of Bethany Beach, and around the corner, a large, colorful mural portrays postcards that tell the story of Bethany Beach as a popular family resort.
Other displays pay tribute to Bethany Beach lifeguards and Coast Guard members with vintage bathing suits, lifeguard uniforms and a Coast Guard uniform that belonged to former town council member James “Hail” Bennett. The uniform was donated by the James Bennett family.
Another display explains the architecture of the cottage, classifying it as an example of “folk Victorian” style, owing to its peaked roof, square shape and lack of turrets and gingerbread characteristic of more formal Victorian style. A back porch and a bathroom were added to the home in the 1940s, according to the display.
Many features of the cottage, including floors, front windows and trimwork, are original to the home. A green water pump, which was pumped by hand when water was needed, has been donated to the museum by the Edgar family and is mounted aside the sink in the kitchen.
“The Town’s done a beautiful job,” with the renovation of the house and the transformation into an immersive museum, Tina Edgar said as visitors roamed the house and grounds on Friday, April 29.
“It’s very strange to come back to the house” in its current form, said Edgar, who spent time there from infancy to the age of 62, when she and her husband built a modern beach house nearby. She marveled at its reincarnation, especially considering that, when she and her husband initially tried to sell the property, of 30 potential buyers who toured the house, only two showed interest, and one wanted to tear it down. She said she finds the fact that it is now air-conditioned quite a wonder, considering all the hot summer days she and her family spent there.
The Edgars donated the historic cottage to the Town in 2016. Some controversy ensued over the Town’s proposal to relocate the house to an undeveloped Town-owned parcel that had been used by neighbors as a sort of unofficial park.
The Dinker-Irvin Cottage Museum officially opened to the public on Saturday, April 30. Henceforth, it will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through the end of October, and on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. from November through April.
The museum is located at 318 Garfield Parkway, west of Route 1. Three parking spaces have been designated for museum visitors. The town’s original museum, located in the lobby of the Bethany Beach Town Hall, will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There is no charge for admission to either museum.