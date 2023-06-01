The Baldwin Nature Trail at the Bethany Beach Nature Center is temporarily closed for construction and trail expansion. The Town is providing some crushed gravel stone in between the boardwalk walkways to replace stone or widen the observation trail overlooking the inland bays.
In the process of delivering or moving the crushed stone, one of the boardwalk steps that leads to the longer boardwalk trail into the marsh was damaged. While it’s only 6 to 9 inches above the ground, the step is broken and therefore the nature center does not presently allow pedestrian access. Additionally, the path is closed while maintenance is under way from Bethany public works and boardwalk contractors.
“A portion of the existing pathway has reached the point where some boards and substructure had to be replaced,” said Mayor Rosemary Hardiman. “I believe the boardwalk is about 20 years old. It’s not really being expanded, just maintained.”
The Town of Bethany Beach’s public works department was overseeing delivery of a trailerload of new boards and additional substructure wooden beams on Wednesday afternoon, May 31. The Public Works team confirmed that one of the steps was hit by a piece of equipment but said that the boards may have been loose anyway. One team member said that additional boards were loose in January, and needed to be repaired and replaced before the spring season.
Birdwatchers were able to enjoy the Bethany Beach Nature Center over Memorial Day weekend with some displays from the seasonally resident osprey. There are 12 birds (six pairs) in final nesting there, with their newly hatched or soon-to-be-hatched fledgling offspring on four active nests. The Bethany Beach Nature Center and the inland bays are a breeding ground for the raptors, which display mating behaviors during nesting. The fledglings are expected to begin flying at any time, so the repair work comes at a difficult time for birdwatchers and nature photographers.
“We expect the birds to hatch in late May or early June,” DNREC and Delaware State Parks officials said.
On May 20, the Sussex Bird Club came to Bethany Beach Nature Center for a planned bird walk, before the steps collapsed.
“We are a hidden gem for Bethany Beach and all our guests,” said Nancy Lucy, the Nature Center manager, during a recent Earth Day weekend event.
Bethany Beach Nature Center is open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday, from June 1 through the summer.