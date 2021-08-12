The annual Bethany Beach Town Council election scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, has been canceled, as only two of the three incumbents filed to run, with no challengers having filed. Incumbents Jerry Morris and Patrick Sheplee filed for re-election, while longtime council member Joseph Healy did not seek re-election.
That leaves the council with one seat to fill for the open seat, with a two-year term.
Candidates are currently being sought to fill the appointment, with the term beginning Sept. 20. Anyone who qualifies as a candidate can submit a letter of interest telling the council about themselves, how they feel they could make a contribution to the town council and their vision for Bethany Beach in the years to come. Letter/emails must be received by close of business on Friday, Aug. 13, via email at admin@townofbethanybeach.com, postal mail to Town Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 109, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 or hand-delivered to town hall at 214 Garfield Parkway in Bethany Beach.
Those submitting a letter of interest are being asked to attend a special town council meeting on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. At that meeting, they will be asked to discuss their interest in serving on the council. Subsequently, at its monthly meeting on Aug. 20, at 2 p.m., the council will vote to fill the vacant council position.
Candidates must: be at least 21; a U.S. citizen; not have been convicted of a felony; have been for a period of at least six months prior to the date of the election either a permanent full-time resident of the town, or a natural person holding record title to a fee simple or life estate in real property located within the town of Bethany Beach; at the time of filing a notice of intention to seek office, be a duly registered voter under the provisions of the Town Charter (Section 5.2) and Voter Registration Ordinance (Chapter 378 of the Town Code).