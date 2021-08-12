Bethany Beach town council members wait out the final minutes of the 2020 town council election. Councilman Jerry Morris was one of two incumbents, along with Patrick Sheplee, to file for re-election in 2021. With Councilman Joseph Healy opting not to run for re-election, there will be no council election in 2021, and the council will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Healy.